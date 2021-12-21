Boulder's Ballot Measure 301 implementation presents even more uncertainty for local small businesses

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a razor thin margin (51%-48%), passage of ballot measure 301 has local retailers scrambling to make sense of how much time they will have to sell remaining inventory.

Currently, retailers are hearing they may be given 30-60 days to sell inventory affected by the ban. Across the country, however, retailers have been given a more reasonable grace period. In Ann Arbor, Mich. small businesses were given a one-year phase in period and in 2019, California small businesses were given three years to phase-in new regulations with implementation set for Jan. 1, 2023.

"This is simply not enough time for local businesses to sell through existing inventory and implement new plans," said Mike Brown, head of sustainability and public affairs for the Natural Fibers Alliance. "The city of Boulder needs to adjust ballot initiative language to give retailers at least a one-year grace period and adopt the FURMARK certification before full implementation of this measure."

Additionally, there are small cities such as Brookline, Mass., where local elected officials have implemented fur bans knowing there were no small businesses in the city that sold such products. This type of action doesn't solve the real issues facing these small towns and cities and instead only hurts the potential for existing small businesses and limits the ability to serve as an attractive location for businesses looking to expand or grow.

"As we continue to push back on the ambiguous language of ballot measure 301, I am imploring action is taken to extend the grace period," said Laurel Tate, co-owner of Two Sole Sisters on Pearl Street, whose store has been impacted. "This is a devastating blow to my small business."

The city council needs to reconsider and give retailers more time.

Contact: Natural Fibers Alliance

[email protected]

SOURCE Natural Fibers Alliance