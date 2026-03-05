Boulies Launches EP500 Ergonomic Chair: Precision Comfort and Extra-Wide Seating

As the "work-from-anywhere" era evolves, the demand for seating that accommodates diverse body types has surged. The EP500 meets this need head-on, featuring a generous 51cm-wide seat and a reinforced frame optimized for users ranging from 165cm to 190cm (approx. 5'5" to 6'3").

Boulies EP500 isn't just about making a chair bigger. It's about making it smarter. We've integrated multiple adjustment flexibility like self-adaptive lumbar technology to ensure that every user—regardless of their frame—experiences the same level of precision support and comfort throughout their workday."

Personalized Comfort Through Advanced Engineering

The EP500 gets several key functions designed for individuals:

Self-Adaptive Lumbar Support: Without the guesswork of manual knobs, the EP500's backrest automatically aligns to the user's lower-back curve, maintaining spinal alignment in real-time.

Flexible 5D Flip-Up Armrests: A standout feature for multiple use cases, the armrests can flip up entirely. This allows for total freedom when playing instruments, gaming, or simply tucking the chair deep under a desk to save space.

Tailored Adjustability: With adjustable backrest height, headrest angle & height, and seat depth, the chair can be shared between families of different heights while ensuring exact shoulder and thigh alignment for each person.

Integrated Relaxation: For the transition from "deep work" to "deep rest," the EP500 features a reclining backrest and an integrated footrest, providing a seamless ergonomic experience for breaks.

Chenille-Blended Mesh: Utilizing a proprietary blend of soft-touch chenille and high-tensile mesh, the EP500 offers a better sitting experience that remains breathable during long sessions.

Pricing and Availability

The Boulies EP500 is available for purchase starting today via the [Boulies Official Website]. To celebrate the launch, Boulies is offering the EP500 at a competitive launch price:

United States: $309.99 (MSRP: $389.99) on Boulies website

United Kingdom: £289.99 (MSRP: £349.99) on Boulies UK website

About Boulies

Boulies is a premier manufacturer of ergonomic seating, dedicated to blending health-focused design with sleek aesthetics. With three core collections—the versatile EP collection, the focus-driven OP collection, and the lifestyle-centric Signatured collection—Boulies provides tailored seating solutions for professionals, gamers, and home-office enthusiasts worldwide.

Website: https://boulies.com

SOURCE BOULIES INC