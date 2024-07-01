Boulle Finished Third at the Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen and Leads the Endurance Championship

DALLAS, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Boulle of deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry, an independent jewelry salon in Dallas and Houston, finished third at the Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen with Inter Europol by PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport.

It had been a long wait since the last round of the Michelin Endurance Cup within the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but late on Sunday, after a dramatic race, Nick Boulle, Tom Dillmann, Jakub' Kuba' Śmiechowski and the #52 crew, finished third at the Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen.

NIck Boulle

"Really happy to have a podium with Inter Europol and PR1 Motorsports! Especially after such an exciting race with crazy mixed conditions," exclaimed Boulle. "Struggled in practice and qualifying – but had a weapon of a car for the race."

It was a race of two halves. The former, as the team's bronze driver, qualified the Oreca and took the start of the race as per regulation. It was impressive, too, as he lined up fourth in the LMP2 class but quickly moved his way to the front of the 13-car field. Nick's second stint was especially strong, as he pulled 18 seconds to the good before handing the car over to Tom.

"I pushed hard in my opening stint to try to get a gap for us and it went to plan. I tried not to take too many risks in traffic, but I'm glad it all worked," stated Boulle.

The gap continued to grow, ballooning to 45 seconds, with Tom significantly faster than his rivals. However, things were about to get more complicated.

Approaching the three-hour mark, a Full Course Yellow removed the time advantage at the front of the field and then a race restart penalty dropped Tom from the front of the field to eighth. This would soon prove academic.

The rain, which had threatened for so long, arrived as Kuba took over the car. This period of the race was all about survival, and with 80 minutes remaining, the race was halted with Kuba showing seventh.

With just over 30 minutes on the clock, the racing resumed, with Tom taking the car for the final run to the flag on a rapidly drying circuit and running in second position. With wave-arounds and further safety interventions, it got even more confusing, as the #52 was suddenly showing a lap adrift of the LMP2 class leaders.

The race played out, with Tom taking the checkered flag fourth. This was later revised to third and marks our season's first IMSA podium. The team and drivers all showed class and incredible speed, and fully deserved the podium accolade.

The team is next in action in the European Le Mans Series, this time at Imola, where the #43 leads the standings after winning last time out at Le Castellet.

"I'm really appreciative of all the work that went into getting us here. Everyone has worked hard! Now we keep that momentum running!"

About de Boulle Motorsports / de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry

de Boulle Motorsports is a living and moving illustration of the passion for excellence that de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry has for both jewelry and timepieces. With Nick Boulle at the helm, the team has competed in races across the United States and Europe, specializing in endurance racing at speeds of 200 miles per hour. In 2017, de Boulle won the Rolex 24 at Daytona. de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry was established in 1983 by Denis and Karen Boulle. Over the years, they have assembled an unrivaled collection of diamonds, fine jewelry and timepieces unsurpassed in their elegance and depth in selection. de Boulle has served thousands of discerning customers and built a reputation as one of the pre-eminent independently owned jewelers in the United States with locations in Dallas and Houston. For more information, visit deBoulle.com .

About Effex Management Solutions

In seventeen years of being in business, Effex Management Solutions has retained each and every client. We know that our return on investment is directly linked to yours, so we go above and beyond the traditional staffing agency approach to ensure that our services positively effect your bottom line. For more information, visit www.effexms.com.

SOURCE deBoulle Diamond and Jewelry