Boulle Gears Up for Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen

DALLAS, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Boulle of deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry, an independent jewelry salon in Dallas and Houston, is confirmed to race with Inter Europol by PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport. The Sahlen's 6 Hours of the Glen at the historic Watkins Glen International Raceway marks the third round of IMSA's Michelin Endurance Championship in Watkins Glen, New York.

Nicholas Boulle

Boulle completes the lineup, of Jakub 'Kuba' Śmiechowski (Poland) and Tom Dillmann (France). The team gets behind the wheel of the #52 Oreca 07 LMP2 car. The race takes place this Sunday, June 24th, with the green flag set to wave at 10:00 AM CST, and the checkered flying the same day 6-hours later at 4:00 PM CST.

This will be Nick's second time at the legendary racing circuit which has a history dating back all the way back to 1948. The first Watkins Glen Grand Prix was held in 1948 on a 6.6-mile course around Watkins Glen State Park and the village of Watkins Glen. The racing circuit has played host to events ranging from round of the Formula One World Championship to an event part of the World SportsCar Championship.

Inter Europol Competition is coming off a strong second place finish at the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans. Kuba drove well alongside two other drivers in their #34 entry in the LMP2 Pro Class. Clement Novalak who drove with the PR1 Motorsports / Inter Europol competition squad at the Roar Before the 24 before an injury stopped him from competing.

Boulle is supported this weekend by deBoulle Motorsports and by Effex Management Solutions which feature prominently on the front of the #52 Oreca LMP2 racecar's wheel arches.

This weekend's Sahlen's 6 Hours of the Glen will take place on Sunday morning from 10:00 AM CST to 4:30 PM CST and can be viewed in its entirety on Peacock; it will be streamed live online at IMSA.tv and on USA from 10:00 AM CST to 1:00 PM CST.

About de Boulle Motorsports / de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry

de Boulle Motorsports is a living and moving illustration of the passion for excellence that de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry has for both jewelry and timepieces. With Nick Boulle at the helm, the team has competed in races across the United States and Europe, specializing in endurance racing at speeds of 200 miles per hour. In 2017, de Boulle won the Rolex 24 at Daytona. de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry was established in 1983 by Denis and Karen Boulle. Over the years, they have assembled an unrivaled collection of diamonds, fine jewelry and timepieces unsurpassed in their elegance and depth in selection. de Boulle has served thousands of discerning customers and built a reputation as one of the pre-eminent independently owned jewelers in the United States with locations in Dallas and Houston. For more information, visit deBoulle.com .

About Effex Management Solutions

In seventeen years of being in business, Effex Management Solutions has retained each and every client. We know that our return on investment is directly linked to yours, so we go above and beyond the traditional staffing agency approach to ensure that our services positively effect your bottom line. For more information, visit www.effexms.com.

