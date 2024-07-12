Boulle to Compete in the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

DALLAS, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Boulle of deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry, an independent jewelry salon in Dallas and Houston, to compete in the 2024 Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park with Inter Europol by PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport on Sunday, July 14th.

"I think we have a great shot for a strong result here in Canada! On a personal side I'm excited to learn the circuit and see what's possible," said Boulle.

The Oreca #52, Nick Boulle and Tom Dillmann are ready to go. Nicholas Boulle

Boulle will race with and Tom Dillmann (France). The team gets behind the wheel of the #52 Oreca 07 LMP2 car. This will mark Boulle's first time running in the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

"Driving a LMP2 car is always a special feeling. But these cars have so much high-speed grip that it feels like it gives you more and more the harder you push…! And at a place like Mosport it is simply at even another level!"

"Our strategy will be to focus on maximizing every lap until the end and see where we end up! Our focus is always the championship, but trophies are what you can take home!"

The race takes place this Sunday, July 14th, with the green flag set to wave at 10:00AM CST, and the checkered flying the same day 2 hours and 40 minutes later at 12:40PM CST.

Boulle will qualify for the race on Saturday, July 13th. He will also start the race. He recently finished third at the Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen with Inter Europol by PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport.

The Chevrolet Grand Prix weekend at the historic venue colloquially known as "Mosport" is IMSA's only event staged outside of the United States. Located approximately 60 miles east of Toronto, CTMP is a fast and flowing 2.459-mile road course that has been a favorite of drivers and racing fans since its inception in 1961.

It's unique on this year's WeatherTech Championship slate because the field will be comprised of the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD PRO) and Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) classes. LMP2 is the premiere category this weekend. 12 entries will be vying for the overall race win against many top pros.

Race coverage will start with qualifying on Saturday afternoon, July 13th, from 2:55PM CST through 3:40PM CST on IMSA.tv. and Peacock. IMSA.tv., Peacock and USA will then continue coverage on Sunday morning, July 14th, starting at 10:00AM CST to 12:40PM CST.

About de Boulle Motorsports / de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry

deBoulle Motorsports is a living and moving illustration of the passion for excellence that deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry has for both jewelry and timepieces. With Nick Boulle at the helm, the team has competed in races across the United States and Europe, specializing in endurance racing at speeds of 200 miles per hour. In 2017, Boulle won the Rolex 24 at Daytona. deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry was established in 1983 by Denis and Karen Boulle. Over the years, they have assembled an unrivaled collection of diamonds, fine jewelry and timepieces unsurpassed in their elegance and depth in selection. deBoulle has served thousands of discerning customers and built a reputation as one of the pre-eminent independently owned jewelers in the United States with locations in Dallas and Houston. For more information, visit deBoulle.com .

About Effex Management Solutions

In seventeen years of being in business, Effex Management Solutions has retained each and every client. We know that our return on investment is directly linked to yours, so we go above and beyond the traditional staffing agency approach to ensure that our services positively effect your bottom line. For more information, visit www.effexms.com .

