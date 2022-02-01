Boulo Solutions Incorporates the MomSource Network to Bring More Women Back Into the Labor Force

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an asset purchase transaction, the Knoxville-founded, MomSource Network team, client, and membership base will be incorporated under the Birmingham-founded Boulo Solutions brand. This will strengthen and expand Boulo's presence in the staffing and recruiting industries, effectively tripling its ability to impact the number of women seeking flexible employment across the US.

Delphine Carter, Boulo CEO and Founder Courtney Jones, MomSource Network, CEO and Founder

Delphine Carter, CEO and Founder of Boulo Solutions, and Courtney Jones, CEO and Founder of MomSource Network, both sought to find the ideal work-life blend after becoming a parent and each built companies to connect underutilized female talent to progressive employers.

Both Boulo and MomSource Network specialize in sourcing and vetting quality candidates for flexible full-time, part-time, and contract job opportunities across the United States. While focused on supporting women, the companies advocate for professionals, including men, military spouses, veterans, and retirees, who prioritize flexibility when choosing an employer.

"The MomSource Network, having several thousand job-seeking members, operates throughout Tennessee and the Southeast. In conjunction with Boulo's organic growth, we believe that the Momsource Network team, members, and client base offer an excellent opportunity to expand our business," said Carter. "Together, we amplify our abilities to help elevate women in the workforce, especially working mothers, and to educate companies on how work-life blend strategies help them attract top talent."

Jones joins the Boulo team as Chief Revenue Officer. She states, "I'm incredibly proud of what the MomSource team has built. I look forward to providing additional resources and support to forward-thinking employers and candidates through the expanded Boulo team. It is the next step in our journey to changing the way women work."

The JumpFund, an all-women investment group that only funds women-led ventures in the Southeastern United States are investors in MomSource Network. They quickly appreciated the impact of the two companies coming together. The JumpFund's General Partner Kim Seals states, "It's critical now more than ever before to accelerate the return of women to the workforce, and Boulo's expanded capabilities will further ensure job seekers' skills are showcased and matched with quality employers."

The expanded capabilities of Boulo benefits clients and candidates alike. Current MomSource and Boulo clients gain access to a larger pool of diverse talent. The Boulo team will also have increased bandwidth to service new clients who value diversity and work-life blend. Additionally, individuals actively searching for employment will see an increase in opportunities with some of the region's most progressive employers.

Joining Boulo is free to candidates via their website. www.boulosolutions.com/talent

Innovative employers are encouraged to visit the website, www.boulosolutions.com.

About MomSource Network: MomSource Network connects forward-thinking employers in all verticals to candidates who are committed to finding fulfilling flexible full-time, part-time, and contract opportunities.

About Boulo Solutions: Boulo Solutions' help businesses diversify their workforce by pairing them with women rarely found on other platforms. They connect this hidden workforce to companies offering jobs with caregiver-friendly cultures.

