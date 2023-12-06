Boulo Solutions Introduces Subscription Model for Diverse Hiring Platform; Enabling Efficient Talent Acquisition for Forward-Thinking Employers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driving the new workplace by connecting companies with experienced diverse candidates, Boulo announced today that it now offers an affordable talent acquisition subscription that combines technology and human touch. Enabling companies to access diverse talent efficiently, Boulo's intelligent hiring platform uses a skills-based approach, ensuring equitable hiring and uncovering hidden talent not typically found on other platforms.

Striving to empower mission-motivated hiring managers, Boulo's new subscription model will further drive its mission to have a 1% impact on the number of women in the workforce by 2030. Boulo empowers companies to amplify their brand and connect with top-tier, diverse talent. The subscription packages offer a range of hiring options tailored to the different levels of support needed, including:

Seed Plan: Ideal for companies in the early stages of hiring looking to build a strong diverse candidate pipeline.

Grow Plan: Designed for recruiters and managers who are ready to hire and want to streamline the process effectively.

Scale Plan: Perfect for those seeking a hands-off hiring experience. Boulo's experts handle everything.

"Oftentimes we see cost being the primary reason why growing companies abandon their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives," explained Boulo Solutions founder and CEO, Delphine Carter. "Our subscription plans let companies choose exactly what they need and keep monthly costs low. More importantly, Boulo focuses on a candidate's top skills, life experiences, and uniqueness through our 360° profiles, helping to bridge the gap for individuals with non-linear or non-traditional careers, such as women, caregivers, and military spouses seeking full-time, part-time, and contract jobs."

About Boulo Solutions

Founded in 2019, Boulo Solutions' recruiting capabilities help businesses diversify their workforce by pairing them with women, caregivers, and military spouses rarely found on other platforms. They connect this hidden workforce to companies offering full-time to contract jobs with caregiver-friendly cultures. Boulo's current customer base focuses on innovative businesses with a progressive culture. Companies, including Alabama Power, Protective Life, O'Neal Steel, Therapy Brands, YWCA, Digital Motion, Bronze Valley, and Immediate, among others, have hired women through Boulo Solutions.

