BOUNCE EMPIRE, COLORADO'S LARGEST INDOOR INFLATABLE AMUSEMENT PARK, CELEBRATES ITS FIRST BIRTHDAY AND 110,000 CUSTOMERS

The birthday weekend will include four nights of incredible events. Bounce Empire's new hours are seven days a week, opening at 10 a.m.

LAFAYETTE, Colo., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce Empire, Colorado's largest indoor inflatable amusement park, offers 50,000 square feet of fun for everyone. Built to prioritize an upscale experience for adults and parents, Bounce Empire is kicking off summer with new hours. The park will now open at 10 a.m., seven days a week.

Bounce Empire will celebrate its one-year anniversary, having welcomed more than 110,000 visitors over the past year, including 16,000 in the month of March alone.

"The experience we offer at Bounce Empire is unparalleled in Colorado, and as we celebrate one year, we're thrilled with the support we've received from 110,000 customers across the Denver metro area who have come back time and again," said James Hay-Arthur, founder and owner of Bounce Empire.

"From inflatable games and obstacle courses to concerts and circus performances, and an upscale dining and nightlife experience, we look forward to continuing to share the fun with our friends and neighbors across Colorado."

Tickets are now on-sale for the One-Year Birthday Celebration Extravaganza. All-day and night passes are available starting at 10 a.m. daily, with the opportunity to win prizes, birthday gifts and contests. Special events will also take place throughout the weekend, and tickets include an Ultimate All-Day Pass with 100% access to the amusement park.

The special events schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 6

Game!Night: Dodgeball Tournament

A dodgeball tournament in Bounce's new inflatable arena, presented by Meet. Play. Chill. Players can visit skill game stations, including timed races in The Ultimate Wild One and Soccer Darts, to score bonus points. Kids can enjoy a Glow Stick Treasure Hunt.

Friday, June 7

Carnival Extravaganza Family-Friendly Show: Britney @ Bounce

TikTok sensation and two-time award-winning Britney Spears tribute artist Allegra "Pi" DuVal will return to her home state of Colorado for one night only to help Bounce Empire celebrate!

Saturday, June 8

After Dark: Klutch Beat Presents Bass n' Bounce

Saturday night celebrates the return of Bass n' Bounce, a drum and bass EDM night, featuring Bounce's own Chocolate Drop and friends.

Sunday, June 9

Concert Circus Spectacular

Stilt-walking, juggling, comedic and magical balloon twisting, and face painting will be provided by XL Entertainment, featuring Corey Alexander (Walt Disney World, Margaritaville, former American Ninja Warrior contestant).

In addition to the 1st Birthday Extravaganza, Bounce Empire announces three new theme night promotions:

Thursday Game!Night Happy Hour: Free drink with entry pass, 5-9 p.m.

Carnival Extravaganza Family-Friendly Show: Parents receive a free drink every Friday, 5-9 p.m. , with a show at 6 p.m.

, with a show at After Dark - College Night: Every Friday night at 10 p.m. , students 18+ with ID get a free drink (age appropriate).

About Bounce Empire:

Bounce Empire, open daily at 10am, is a 50,000-square-foot revolutionary amusement park in Colorado filled with exotic adventures, mind-blowing decor, and spectacular fun for all. With more than 50 attractions, the expansive space features hair-raising three-story slides, the world's most advanced massage chairs, high-tech locker and payment systems, the world's longest indoor inflatable obstacle course, an upscale 21+ Rubbish Bar & Lounge, a massive 160-inch movie screen with recliners, a 360° hydraulic concert stage with tour production, and a healthy, locally sourced dining experience at Bison Bistro. With six premium private rooms, Bounce Empire is perfect for your special event, from birthdays to corporate parties.

Tickets available for purchase here. For more information about the brand, visit bounceempire.com or their social media channels: Instagram: @bouncempire Facebook: @bounceempire.

