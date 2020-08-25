Bounce Partners With The NAACP To Present 2020 Virtual March On Washington August 27-28

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce, the first and only broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, today announced a partnership with the NAACP to live stream the 2020 Virtual March on Washington.

The two-day event will take place August 27-28, the 57th anniversary of the first March on Washington which was highlighted by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. The 2020 Virtual March on Washington will feature speakers and performances that prioritize equity, justice, and opportunity for all, with speakers including Rev. William Barber II, Stacey Abrams, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, Mayor Steve Benjamin, Yusef Salaam and Tamika Mallory and performances by B.B. Winans, Lisa Ramey, the Alvin Ailey Dance Company, H.E.R and Macy Gray.

"Bounce was founded to serve the African-American community with a focus on educating our viewers on issues that matter most to them. Our partnership with the NAACP and live streaming of the 2020 Virtual March on Washington will bring awareness to the policy changes needed to end police brutality and racial discrimination but with an urgent call-to-action to vote," commented Bounce General Manager Cheryle Harrison. "Bounce is committed to fighting systemic racism and racial injustice and the launch of our Your Vote, Your Voice campaign provides actionable information for our viewers, from registering to volunteering. Black voices need to be heard and counted in this upcoming election; this is not the time to be silent."

"The NAACP is incredibly grateful to Bounce for live streaming the Virtual March on Washington and ensuring that programming from the event reaches a larger audience within the African-American community," said Aba Blankson, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for NAACP. "We are in a critical moment in our nation's history, and now more than ever we must show our collective power in putting forth a bold new Black agenda that promotes equity, justice, and equal opportunity for all."

