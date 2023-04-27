Bounce renews 'Johnson' for season three, debuts Aug. 5, 'Act Your Age' summer run launches June 3

Civil Rights icon Xernona Clayton feted in Juneteenth special

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce TV, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, announced today a jam-packed slate of new original programming, including the renewal of the hit series "Johnson" for a third season, the return of the new smash comedy "Act Your Age" and the premiere of a Juneteenth original documentary special celebrating a civil rights leader, "Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White."

Bounce TV's hit series "Johnson" has been renewed for a third season to premiere Aug. 5.

"From the continued momentum of our latest hit in 'Act Your Age,' to the return of one of our staples with 'Johnson' and an extremely moving documentary telling the largely untold story of a cultural treasure Xernona Clayton, Bounce viewers have a lot to be excited about this summer," said David Hudson, head of original programming at Scripps Networks. "We are looking forward to telling these incredible stories in the months to come."

'Johnson' is back for third season

Bounce announced the renewal of "Johnson" – the popular dramedy that focuses on four lifelong best friends, all of whom share the same last name – set to premiere Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT with two all-new episodes back-to-back. Shot on location in Atlanta, the series is a journey of love, self-discovery and brotherhood told from the Black male perspective but is inclusive of all men. The second season saw the series touch on hot-button topics including fatherhood, classism and the ever-evolving relationship dynamics between Black men and women.

"Johnson" is produced in partnership with Eric C. Rhone and Cedric The Entertainer's A Bird & A Bear Entertainment, Deji LaRay (the show's creator) and Thomas Q. Jones' Midnight Train Productions. The ensemble cast is led by Jones ("P. Valley," "Luke Cage"), LaRay ("Bosch," "Greenleaf"), Philip Smithey ("Murderville," "The Rookie") and Derrex Brady ("NCIS," "First") with D.L. Hughley. LaRay and Jones serve as showrunners and executive producers; Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer and Reesha L. Archibald serve as executive producers.

'Act Your Age' summer season

Bounce's newest hit series "Act Your Age" returns on Saturday, June 3 with two new episodes back-to-back starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The premieres kick off the second half of the 16-episode first season of "Act Your Age," running weekly on Saturday nights through the summer. Leading up to the summer run, Bounce will air the first seven spring episodes in double-features every Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT starting April 29. A spring season marathon is set for Saturday, May 27 starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT.

The series premiere of "Act Your Age," produced in partnership with MGM, was seen by 2.14 million viewers in its debut telecasts in March, making it the most-watched half-hour series launch in Bounce history. The multiple-camera, half-hour comedy tells the story of three vibrant, successful Washington D.C./Northern Virginia-area women in their 50s who are each at a personal crossroads and who decide the best way forward in life is together. "Act Your Age" stars Kym Whitley ("Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Next Friday," "Young and Hungry") and Tisha Campbell ("Uncoupled," "My Wife and Kids," "Dr. Ken") with special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown ("Community," "The Mayor," "Big Shot").

'Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White'

Bounce also unveiled the centerpiece of its Juneteenth programming, the world premiere of an exclusive new documentary which will celebrate the life of perhaps the most unheralded civil rights icon and African American pioneer of our time. "Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White" tells the amazing story of Clayton, a truly extraordinary woman who has impacted our country so respectfully and quietly that many aren't aware of her enormous contributions.

"Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White" will be an elegant march through Clayton's nearly century-long life that honors an extraordinary woman, from her years working closely with Dr. Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King, through her pioneering broadcasting career with Ted Turner. Clayton founded The Trumpet Awards more than 30 years ago to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans and those who have succeeded against great odds and inspired success in others. The Trumpet Awards were acquired by Bounce in 2016 and continue to this day.

Produced by Emmy and Peabody award-winning director and producer Nancy Saslow, "Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White" will be told from Clayton's perspective and also through the eyes of family and friends who have been part of her life, including Ambassador Andrew Young, Martin Luther King III, actor and rapper T.I., actor and comedian Chris Tucker and many others. Premieres Monday, June 19 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Viewers can catch up on all Bounce originals anytime exclusively on Brown Sugar, Bounce TV's subscription video-on-demand service. Brown Sugar is available on Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, VIZIO TVs, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and Android and Apple smartphones and tablets. Visit www.BrownSugar.com for more information.

Source: Nielsen, Live+SD. 03/04/2023. Average delivery across the six episodes (Bounce 8p, 8:30p, 11p, 11:30p and ION 11p, 11:30p).

Media contact: Jim Weiss (Bounce), 770-672-6504, [email protected]

About Bounce

Bounce (@bouncetv) features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off network series, specials and events designed for African American audiences. Bounce is available to 98% of U.S. television homes free and over the air with a digital antenna, on cable, on DISH channel 359, DIRECTV channel 82, over the top on Roku, Pluto TV and Apple TV; on mobile devices via the Bounce app; and on the web via BounceTV.com . Bounce XL, Scripps Networks' newest free ad-supported television (FAST) channel, is available on Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV and Xumo. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

SOURCE Bounce