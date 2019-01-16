Bounce Renews Saints & Sinners for Fourth Season

The network also announced a new licensing agreement that will make previous episodes of the hit original drama series and #1 most-watched program available to stream on Hulu. All three seasons of Saints & Sinners will stream on Hulu ahead of the season four premiere - marking the first time originally-produced content from Bounce will be available on the premium streaming service.

Saints & Sinners centers around the pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual affairs and murder – all set against the backdrop of a large southern church. Cliffhangers and twists abound in the series, which is set Cypress, Georgia, a sleepy southern town outside Atlanta. Saints & Sinners stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Clifton Powell, Christian Keyes, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Tray Chaney, Demetria McKinney, Afemo Omilami and Donna Biscoe. The show is produced in partnership with Swirl Film's Eric Tomosunas (Behind the Movement: The Rosa Parks Story, Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story, 35 and Ticking, Pride & Prejudice.)

Bounce (@BounceTV) airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage and features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports, and more. Bounce has grown to be available in more than 109 million homes across the United States and 97% of all African-American (AA) television homes, including all the top AA television markets. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP)

