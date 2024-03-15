Bounce Sporting Club Debuts in Delray Beach on March 16, 2024

Part of BrandIt Hospitality Group, Bounce brings an Upscale Restaurant & Sports Bar Experience to South Florida's Delray Beach Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce Sporting Club, the eagerly awaited restaurant and sports bar by renowned New York hospitality group, BrandIt Hospitality, is set to debut in Delray Beach on March 16, 2024. With successful locations over the years in New York, Montauk and Chicago, Bounce has become synonymous with its contemporary American fare, inventive cocktails, and a distinct ambiance cherished by both celebrities and locals. Helmed by industry veterans Yosi Benvenisti, Benny Silman, Cole Bernard, Bounce Delray Beach is poised to redefine the culinary landscape of downtown Delray.

"We're ecstatic to introduce Bounce to South Florida," says Yosi Benvenisti, a partner at BrandIt Hospitality. "Delray exudes such a vibrant atmosphere, and we're confident that Bounce will elevate the already exceptional dining scene."

Nestled in the heart of Delray Beach Market, Bounce occupies over 5,000 square feet, accommodating 300 guests indoors and 100 on its sprawling outdoor patio. Designed by the esteemed Garrett Singer Architecture + Design, Bounce's interior boasts a palette of luxurious teal and amber hues, accentuated by natural wood elements, botanical motifs, and swaying palm trees, evoking a quintessential Florida vibe. By day, the dining area basks in natural light streaming through retractable, garage-style doors, seamlessly merging the indoor and outdoor spaces.

At the center of it all stands Bounce's impressive 360-degree bar, adorned with sleek white subway tiles and warm wood accents, flanked by a towering "TV chandelier" made of 20 HDTVs offering prime views for sports enthusiasts. Managing Partner, RT Murphy oversees a curated beverage selection, ranging from locally sourced craft beers to artisanal cocktails and non-alcoholic creations, offering something for everyone. Adjacent to the bar, is a stage that features a massive LED wall where patrons can groove to live music from various DJs and artists.

Credited for revolutionizing the sports bar experience since its inception in 2004, BrandIt Hospitality promises an unparalleled fusion of sports, music, and dining at Bounce. Under the guidance of Executive Chef Sean Olnowich, the menu showcases a refined twist on modern American cuisine, featuring signature dishes like Mac & Cheese Bars, Local Wahoo Ceviche, Bounce Smash Burger, and their signature wings, complemented by six house-made sauces.

Bounce Sporting Club is located at 33 SE 3rd Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483. Bounce will be open Monday through Friday from 4 PM - 2 AM and Saturdays and Sundays from 11AM - 2 AM.

For more information, visit www.bouncesportingclub.com/delray and follow @bounce_delray .

About Brandit Hospitality Group:

Led by hospitality entrepreneurs and partners Yosi Benvenisti, Benny Silman, and Cole Bernard, Brandit Hospitality Group is dedicated to creating unique experiences through its restaurant and bar venues. The trio is behind New York's iconic Bounce Sporting Club, with locations in New York, Chicago, Delray Beach and Bounce Beach Montauk. Brandit is also responsible for Maison Close, Petite Disco and Ayah restaurant in New York; Tayla in Montauk; and Liqr Box in Chicago. https://branditgrp.com/

