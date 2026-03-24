Bounce.fm Launches Operating System for the World's 100 Million Music Creators

New platform gives musicians a single home for creation, collaboration, project management, real-time feedback, and direct fan relationships — built around the belief that artists should own their music and the audiences they build

INDIANAPOLIS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indianapolis-based startup officially launched today, introducing what it calls a "music creator's operating system" — a purpose-built platform that consolidates the scattered workflows of hobbyist artists into a single, artist-first environment. Bounce.fm lets musicians upload and manage song versions, assign to-dos to bandmates, comment directly on tracks, host real-time communal listening sessions, and, in the months ahead, sell their music and merchandise directly to fans.

"A hundred million people make music. A vast majority do it just because they love it, not because it pays the bills," said Jeb Banner, Founder and CEO of Bounce.fm. "Bounce is the complete platform they deserve — from DAW to distribution, built to help music creators make more music with their friends."

Banner understands the problem from the inside. A lifelong musician who has spent more than three decades writing and recording music, he built Bounce to solve his own frustrations managing songs, collaborators, and evolving mixes across several bands and creative partnerships simultaneously. What he found — and what hobbyist creators across genres confirm — is that the creative process routinely breaks down not for lack of talent or time, but for lack of infrastructure.

How Bounce.fm Works

At its foundation, Bounce.fm is organized around how musicians actually operate — not around how software developers imagine they should. The platform supports a hierarchy of one user to many artist identities, each with its own workspace, collaborators, and projects. A creator who plays guitar in a band, co-writes with a college friend, and records solo instrumentals at home can manage all three in one place, each completely separate.

The platform's core capabilities at launch include song version management, collaborator task assignment, inline track commenting, mobile listening, and audience-building tools that let artists invite friends and fans to follow their work in progress. The design philosophy is deliberate: Bounce.fm is engineered not just to help creators start songs, but to help them finish and share them.

A standout social feature, Lounge Sessions, allows artists to gather in real time as a DJ curates submitted tracks from attendees. Participants listen together, adding commentary in live chat — fusing the energy of a listening party with the constructive purpose of a feedback session. Future iterations of Lounges will include private and paid-access events, giving artists new avenues for both community and income.

"To be able to work on a few projects simultaneously, to listen to mixes on the go, to easily collaborate with others all from inside the Bounce space has been amazing," said Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket.

Artist Ownership of Music and Fan Relationships

A core design principle of Bounce.fm is that artists retain full ownership of their music and their audience.

Artists on the platform can invite followers directly — building an identified fan base rather than accumulating anonymous streams on third-party services. That audience remains accessible to the artist for direct communication, early releases, exclusive content, and paid events, independent of any algorithm or platform intermediary.

About Bounce.fm

Bounce.fm is a collaboration and community platform built for music creators. Designed as a complete operating system for independent artists, Bounce.fm enables musicians to manage projects, collaborate with friends and bandmates, gather real-time feedback through Lounge Sessions, build an audience, and monetize their work — all in one place. A core design principle of Bounce.fm is that artists retain full ownership of their music and their audience. Bounce.fm is led by Founder and CEO Jeb Banner, a lifelong musician and technology entrepreneur whose career includes CEO roles at Opendate and Boardable, and the founding of Musical Family Tree. Bounce.fm is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Learn more at https://bounce.fm

Media Contact:

Bounce.fm

317-201-4339

[email protected]

https://bounce.fm

SOURCE bounce.fm