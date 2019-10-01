Bounce's Longest-Running Original Series Family Time Returns for Season Seven on Weds. Oct. 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Family Time follows the lives of the Stallworth family who relocated to the suburbs after hitting the lottery. High school sweethearts Anthony and Lisa and their children are a tight-knit family living the middle-class American dream who make up their own rules for love, marriage and family along the way. Season seven finds Anthony (Omar Gooding) and Lisa Stallworth (Angell Conwell) grappling with becoming empty nesters while their children, Devin (Bentley Kyle Evans, Jr) and Ebony (Jayla Calhoun), spread their wings as young adults. Their lives may be going in different directions, but it's the family time that keeps them bonded. Watch the new season trailer here.

Cast members include Paula Jai Parker (Lori), Tanjareen Thomas (Rachel), Erica Shaffer (Vivian), Clayton Thomas (Donnie), and Shanti Lowry (Cheryl). Among the special guests this season are Stokley Williams (Mint Condition), Denise Boutte (Meet the Browns), KiKi Haynes (For Better or Worse) and Rodney Perry (Madea's Big Happy Family.) Family Time was created by producer, director and writer Bentley Kyle Evans (Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show).

Bounce (@bouncetv) is the first and only multi-platform entertainment network targeting African Americans, with programming seen on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-air, over-the-top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com . Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more.

Brown Sugar features an extensive library of iconic black movies and hit Bounce Originals, all un-edited and commercial-free and is accessible on Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity X1, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com.

Bounce and Brown Sugar are part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

Follow Bounce on social media:

Facebook: BounceTV

Twitter: @BounceTV

Instagram: @BounceTV

Contacts:

Chris Sibley 323-559-6781 chris@one35agency.com

Nina Flowers 917-388-7444 nina@one35agency.com

SOURCE Bounce

Related Links

http://www.bouncetv.com

