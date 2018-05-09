Bounce's Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54

Saints & Sinners beat such shows as NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS, Family Guy on Fox, Fear The Walking Dead on AMC and Westworld on HBO. Saints & Sinners was a close second in all of television Sunday night behind only NCIS: Los Angeles in the delivery of African-American Households and total AA viewers.

The third season of Saints & Sinners continues to roll along with Sunday night becoming the fifth consecutive week the show has delivered over half a million Total Viewers.

Consumers can catch up on Saints & Sinners anytime on Brown Sugar, Bounce's new subscription-video-on-demand service. Saints & Sinners seasons one and two are available in their entirety with exclusive season three episodes being added every Monday. Brown Sugar features an extensive library of iconic black movies, all un-edited and commercial-free and is accessible on Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Apple TV, Roku, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com.

Saints & Sinners centers around the pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption and murder – all set against the backdrop of a large southern church. The series stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Clifton Powell, Christian Keyes, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Tray Chaney, Demetria McKinney, Afemo Omilami and Donna Biscoe. Saints & Sinners is produced in partnership with Swirl Film's Eric Tomosunas (Undershepard, 35 and Ticking). Visit the Saints & Sinners media site here.

Bounce (@BounceTV) airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage, and features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports, and more. Bounce has grown to be available in more than 99 million homes across the United States and 95% of all African-American (AA) television homes, including all the top AA television markets. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP).

Source: Nielsen, Rating Analysis Program Report, L+SD, Saints & Sinners (5/6/18, 9P-10P). Rank based on programs starting at 9p.

Contacts: Jim Weiss, 770-672-6504, jim.weiss@scrippstv.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bounces-saints--sinners-finishes-1-in-all-of-television-ahead-of-cbs-fox-and-nbc-and-all-cable-networks-sunday-night-among-african-americans-25-54-300645939.html

SOURCE Bounce

Related Links

http://www.bouncetv.com

