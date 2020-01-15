Bound for the Moon: Collins Aerospace signs $320 million contract with Lockheed Martin to provide critical subsystems for NASA's Orion spacecraft fleet

Environmental control and life support systems that maintain a healthy and comfortable environment for the crew both in the spacecraft cabin and while isolated in launch and re-entry suits

Active thermal control systems, which provide liquid circulation throughout the spacecraft picking up waste heat from the crew and vehicle electronics

Power management and distribution hardware, providing power connectivity from external power sources and conditioned power to the crew and service modules

Waste management systems to promote crewmember comfort and vehicle cleanliness

"We've been providing life-sustaining solutions for space for 50 years, and we're proud to be working with Lockheed Martin and NASA to enable decades of future exploration to the Moon, Mars and beyond," said Kevin Raftery, vice president and general manager, ISR and Space Solutions for Collins Aerospace.

Work for the systems being provided for Orion will be performed at Collins Aerospace facilities in:

Windsor Locks, Connecticut

Houston, Texas

Rockford, Illinois

San Dimas, California

More information on Orion: https://www.nasa.gov/exploration/systems/orion/index.html.

