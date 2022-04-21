Bound Metal and Metal Binder Jetting Additive Market to Become Dynamic, Accessible Opportunity Producing $54B in Metal Parts through 2030

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmarTech Analysis, the leading provider of market analysis and consulting services to the additive manufacturing industry, has released its latest iteration of a flagship research product (Bound Metal & Metal Binder Jetting AM 2022) covering an area which is evolving at a pace faster than any other technical 3D printing segment, even exceeding that of the incumbent and more widely adopted metal powder bed fusion sector.

Total Bound Metal AM Printer Revenue ($USM) by Region (Source: SmarTech Analysis) SmarTech Analysis

The study explores how the most significant companies in the space and their large aspirations for developing these processes, which will target the traditional casting industry head on rather than connecting to the relatively less mature (and much smaller) metal injection molding market. Companies covered include but are not limited to: Desktop Metal, Markforged, GE Additive, ExOne, HP Inc., Xerion, Smith Metal Products, IndoMIM, Digital Metal, Hoganas, GKN Powder Metallurgy, Triditive, Ipsen USA, Elnik Systems, Abbot, SECO Warwick, FreeFORM Technologies, Riven, Hexagon, MSC, and more.

This report is the first full featured market study specific to bound metal additive manufacturing processes, defined as the combination of metal binder jetting and bound metal extrusion processes from SmarTech Analysis. These two wholly different, but inherently linked processes (due to the requirement for final stage sintering of a green bound metal part using powdered metal), represent an exciting potential future for metal additive manufacturing.

The report includes a broad database of market forecast data, as well as extensive market analysis of the current innovators, strategic considerations, and leading applications and adopters.

For more information about accessing this resource, visit https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/market-for-bound-metal-additive-manufacturing-2022/

From the Report

Historically, metal binder jetting has been a process to produce specialized one-off parts or short runs for a variety of industries. In prior iterations of binder jetting technology from ExOne (before other companies had entered the space), most parts required secondary infiltration by another metal (especially bronze) to achieve higher densities and performance properties. This, among other things, kept binder jetting largely unassociated with other powder metal sinter-based processes which have been widely used over the past few decades in select industries.

For several years, users of other metal additive technologies have sold solutions based not on cost per part, but on other value factors. The world of bound metal additive manufacturing is no different today. Binder jetting technology is one that comes with a history that creates preconceptions about its capabilities. Addressing this issue on a wider scale is not necessarily something that can be done with a single solution or technical development, because the issue is more about perception. Power users of these processes need to be very public about their successes with production components made by binder jetting to demonstrate that the possibility to compete with other processes exists by sintered metals and specifically binder jetting.

About SmarTech Analysis:

SmarTech Analysis, a division of 3DR Holdings, publishes reports on revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading additive manufacturing industry analyst firm. SmarTech analysis and its data drives strategy development in the additive industry.

For more details on our company go to www.smartechanalysis.com

Contact:

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Barry Schwartz

Schwartz Public Relations

[email protected]

212-677-8700 ext. 118

SOURCE SmarTech Analysis