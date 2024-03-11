Bound Tree Medical Leads EMS Community Roundtable

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, February 29, 2024, Bound Tree Medical partnered with leading local, state and national organizations to discuss strengthening the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workforce and reimbursement. During a community-based roundtable discussion, EMS leaders presented their challenges and proposed ideas to address the significant challenges facing the EMS community due to years of underfunding, a chronic workforce shortage, increased demand for services, and the need for new facilities and equipment.

Rob Meriweather, Bound Tree Medical's President of Emergency Preparedness, indicated his strong support of first responders in Pennsylvania and across the country, stating that "decisionmakers must act now to equip EMT's and paramedics with the support they need so they can continue to provide our communities with the care they deserve."

EMS in the Commonwealth and nationally is facing a crippling workforce shortage. According to Regional EMS Chief Chris Woolfolk, "Many Pennsylvania communities are facing crisis-level shortages of EMS personnel and have been negatively impacted by agency closures, thus threatening their ability to provide crucial emergency healthcare services." Many voiced support of a new $1 million tuition assistance program to help recruit and retain EMS professionals for the workforce announced by the Shapiro Administration.

Heather Sharar, Executive Director of the Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania, noted that the amount of uncompensated care absorbed by ambulance services is extensive. "Ambulance providers receive below-cost reimbursement for more than 70% of all transports," she said, adding that "uncompensated care, if left unaddressed, threatens the financial stability of the entire EMS safety net."

Bound Tree's roundtable discussion assisted in gathering key stakeholders to discuss how to best support those in the EMS industry, ensuring the effectiveness and sustainability of various programs. In addition to EMS leaders, representatives from the offices of Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Robert Casey, Congressman Lloyd Smucker and State Senator Ryan Aument attended the event and offered insights.

