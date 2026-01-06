Bound Tree Medical Partners with Ventis Medical to Distribute the Innovative HeroVent Transport Ventilator to EMS Professionals

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bound Tree Medical, a leading nationwide distributor of emergency medical equipment, services, supplies and pharmaceuticals for the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) market, today announced a new distribution agreement with Ventis Medical. Under the terms of the agreement, Bound Tree Medical will begin exclusively distributing the revolutionary HeroVent™ Emergency and Transport Ventilator to its extensive network of EMS, fire and other first responder customers across the country.

The addition of the HeroVent to Bound Tree Medical's product portfolio significantly enhances its offering of advanced respiratory and resuscitation solutions for pre-hospital and transport environments.

The HeroVent is an FDA-cleared, compact, and lightweight ventilator designed specifically for the rigorous demands of emergency and transport care. It addresses a critical need in the EMS field for a durable, easy-to-use, and feature-rich ventilator that can be deployed rapidly in high-stress situations.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Ventis Medical and bring the HeroVent to the dedicated first responders we serve," said Rob Meriweather, President of Emergency Preparedness at Bound Tree Medical. "The ability to deliver advanced, precise ventilation in the field is paramount to improving patient outcomes. The HeroVent's intuitive design and rugged construction make it the ideal next-generation device for ground and air transport, reinforcing our commitment to equipping our customers with the best and most innovative life-saving technology."

The HeroVent offers advanced ventilation modes with the simplicity and portability needed for emergency transport. Key features include a compact and lightweight design, an intuitive interface, robust patient ventilation and versatile power for extended operating time, a crucial capability in the pre-hospital environment.

Karen M. Laub, President of Ventis Medical said, "This partnership with Bound Tree Medical is a game-changer as their mission aligns perfectly with ours. Their unparalleled reach and deep relationships within the EMS community will ensure that the HeroVent gets into the hands of the medical teams who need it most. Our mission is to improve access to life-saving respiratory support, and Bound Tree Medical is the ideal partner to help us fulfill that promise nationwide."

About Bound Tree Medical:

Bound Tree Medical, part of the Sarnova family of companies, is a leading, nationwide distributor of emergency medical equipment, services, supplies and pharmaceuticals to EMS, fire, and other first responders. With over 40 years of experience, Bound Tree Medical is committed to providing its customers with the products, services, and support they need to provide exceptional pre-hospital care and save minutes and lives.

About Ventis Medical

Ventis Medical is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing emergency and transport ventilation. Ventis Medical develops innovative, high-performance and cost-effective ventilators to improve access to life-saving respiratory support for patients worldwide.

Media Contact:

Jay Plantz

Digital Engagement and Events Strategist

[email protected]

SOURCE Bound Tree Medical, LLC