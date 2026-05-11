Boundary Labs Announces $2M Pre-Seed Led by Galaxy Ventures to Launch Verifiable Institutional Stablecoin, USBD

The current stablecoin landscape often forces institutions to rely on trust in opaque centralized models, off-chain systems, and reserves. Boundary is solving this by introducing a protocol where verifiability is the core product feature.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundary today announced the closing of a $2M USD pre-seed funding round led by Galaxy Ventures. Joining the round are a cohort of leading institutional finance partners and angels, including VCs BlackWood and FirstBlock Capital. The capital will accelerate the launch of USBD, a novel stablecoin protocol engineered specifically for financial and blockchain institutions and approved participants who require a new standard of on-chain verifiability in the >$300B stablecoin market.

"Trust but verify" is a phrase core to the on-chain industry as it champions a critical principle where institutions and retail should not just trust but also verify that what a protocol says and offers is real. Without real verifiable, there is no real trust. This is paramount to the industry's security, stability, and scalability. However, the current stablecoin landscape often forces institutions to rely on trust rather than working with immediately verifiable products and reserves.

Boundary is solving this by introducing a protocol where verifiability is the core product feature. By providing institutional counterparties with clear technical documentation and a framework for verifiability of reserves and stablecoin performance, Boundary allows institutions to move on-chain with the certainty required for large-scale institutional stablecoin use cases like treasury management, regulated wrappers, and on-chain collateral.

The Boundary Protocol introduces a sophisticated structure designed for institutional compliance and operational clarity:

On-chain Verifiability: Unlike first generation stablecoins , USBD is built for continuous auditability of financial fundamentals, providing institutions with the data-driven confidence needed for professional participation and fiduciary products.

Unlike first generation , USBD is built for continuous auditability of financial fundamentals, providing institutions with the data-driven confidence needed for professional participation and fiduciary products. Institutional-Only Onboarding: Access will be facilitated through a dedicated dApp designed for rigorous KYC and KYB workflows, ensuring only qualifying institutional participants enter the ecosystem in the institutional growth phase.

Access will be facilitated through a dedicated designed for rigorous KYC and KYB workflows, ensuring only qualifying institutional participants enter the ecosystem in the institutional growth phase. Strategic Ecosystem Support: As a participant in several institutional partnerships, soon to be announced, and having completed a security audit by Cyfrin, Boundary has quickly positioned itself as the project with the leading technology to ensure protocol integrity.

"Boundary represents a proposition that speaks the language of institutional finance," said Matthew Mezger, Co-Founder of Boundary. "By prioritizing verifiability and partnering with Galaxy Ventures, we are providing the professional-grade infrastructure necessary to reach our initial milestone of $100M in Total Value Locked (TVL) in 2026".

Following today's announcement, and building on a successful proof-of-concept for the protocol's self-funding capability through derisked decentralized market participation, Boundary will initiate a Private Placement Campaign to onboard initial institutional partners.

"Institutional adoption of stablecoins is not only well underway but already proving its value in real-world use cases. With a long runway of growth still ahead, unlocking the full potential of stablecoins requires infrastructure that is not just secure, but inherently verifiable," said Danny Slutsky, Investor at Galaxy Ventures. "Boundary's focus on professional participants and its goal to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain makes it a promising player in growing the stablecoin market."

About Boundary: Boundary Labs is mandated by the Boundary Foundation and Boundary OpCo to lead the design, development, and commercial representation of the Boundary project. Based in New York City, the firm provides financial institutions and professional participants with secure, verifiable access to the USBD stablecoin and the broader Boundary Protocol ecosystem. For more information, visit https://boundary.finance/.

SOURCE Boundary Labs International, Inc.