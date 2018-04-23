Boundary Scan Hardware Market to Reach US$ 1,500 Mn by 2026 - Persistence Market Research

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research.jpg )



According to the research study, the global boundary scan hardware market is expected to hold a market value of over US$ 1,500 Mn by the end of 2026, growing at an impressive rate of 7.7% during the forecast period 2018-2026.

Boundary Scan Hardware Market Research Report Overview @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/boundary-scan-hardware-market.asp

Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market: Overview

The electronics market is ever changing and rapidly developing. There is also an increase in the number of electronic goods used by the people. Boundary scan solutions are essential for reducing the development and production costs of products. Additionally, this technology can be applied to the whole product lifecycle, including product design, prototype debugging, production, and field service. The increasing complexity and functionality of printed circuit boards have created potential opportunities for the growth of the boundary scan hardware market.

On a macro-economic level, the growth of boundary scan hardware is driven by growing investments in the Internet of Things (IoT). The market is experiencing surging demand for new and advanced testing and measuring equipment. Companies around the world are continuously focusing on developing smaller electronic devices with higher functionality, and due to this, the demand for new and advanced testing and measuring equipment is constantly increasing. Boundary scan hardware is considered to be an efficient as well as a cost saving technique of testing that can be used in advanced product lines.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22144

Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market: Regional Analysis

The growth of boundary scan hardware is expected to be higher in the regions that have a strong hold on the electronics and automotive markets. According to the market forecast, North America holds the highest market share in the global boundary scan hardware market with a market value of over US$ 400 Mn by the end of 2026.

However, the regions that are currently witnessing mushrooming industrial growth are likely to hold better prospects for the growth of the boundary scan hardware market in the years ahead. The research reveals that SEA and the rest of APAC is expected to witness a stellar growth rate of 8.9% during the forecast period. This is a result of rapid growth in the region's electronics and automotive markets.

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/boundary-scan-hardware-market/toc

Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market: Competitive Landscape

The global boundary scan hardware market is dominated by a few leading companies. According to the market analysis, companies such as GOEPEL Electronic, JTAG Technologies, XJTAG Limited and Corelis hold almost 80%-85% of the global market share.

Manufacturers operating in the global market are responsible for the availability of a large share of boundary scan hardware. These are the Tier 1 companies that are the largest and most experienced in the industry, and have a wide product portfolio and significant regional coverage across the globe. These companies are putting in constant efforts to continue their domination in the global market. However, the growth prospects and emerging consumer needs may entice new players to enter this market.

Get full Report Now https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22144

Persistence Market Research Overview

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

PMR Latest News:https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/news

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.