Boundary Street Final $330+ million Fund Close

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundary Street Capital ("Boundary Street"), a private credit investment manager focused exclusively on the digital infrastructure, enterprise software and technology services sectors, announces the final close of BSCP SBIC I, LP (the "Fund"), securing more than $330 million in capital commitments.

The Boundary Street team has a proven approach of investing in growing businesses across technology-driven sectors, providing non-dilutive capital to support their development, growth, expansion, acquisitions, and capital investments. The Boundary Street team has previously closed more than a billion dollars in digital infrastructure, enterprise software, and technology credit investments across data centers, wireless infrastructure, fiber optic networks, application software, and technology services. Since the Fund's first close, it has committed to or closed seven platform and add-on investments.

Commenting on the close, Rashad Kawmy, Partner at Boundary Street, said: "We are thrilled to achieve this milestone at such a pivotal time for digital infrastructure investment in the United States. The Fund and our investors are well positioned to capitalize on the strong secular tailwinds for lower-middle market digital infrastructure and technology businesses. Boundary Street adds value with more than just capital by leveraging our deep industry insights, proprietary partnerships with experienced operating executives and industry resources that aid and support portfolio company growth. We look forward to many fruitful partnerships with emerging businesses in this exciting and fast-growing sector."

About Boundary Street Capital

Boundary Street is a unique private credit investment manager focused on providing flexible capital solutions specifically to lower middle market technology and telecommunications businesses and backed by a team of investment professionals with decades of experience investing in these sectors. Boundary Street seeks to invest credit in durable, recurring revenue businesses providing the mission critical services that will drive economic growth, bridge the digital divide, and keep families and businesses connected. The firm's access to unique cost-effective committed capital positions Boundary Street to support American business while providing attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors.

