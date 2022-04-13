Bounding.ai Launches New Marketplace for AI Labeled Data & $5,000 Prize

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new announcement today, Bounding.ai launched its marketplace for computer vision and AI teams to access training data easily. The platform is designed to empower individuals and small companies around the world to create and sell datasets that will be instantly accessible by any team in need of labeled data. To coincide with the launch, the company is announcing a $5,000 prize for whichever developer has the highest number of paid downloads at the end of this three month contest period. This comes as an exciting step forward in making AI more accessible and efficient than ever before!

This new marketplace is a vital piece of the puzzle in bringing about advancements in AI. With more and more data being made available, computer vision and AI teams will be able to train their algorithms more effectively, leading to faster innovation and deployment times.

On average, data scientists spend 80% of their time on data collection and preparation instead of focusing on the highest value-add – creating algorithms. We launched Bounding.ai to become the world's largest training data platform. We want to alleviate the data bottleneck that has hindered the innovation and widespread adoption of AI vision by making data acquisition as easy as grocery shopping.

The $5,000 prize is designed to incentivize developers to make high-quality datasets available on the platform. The top developer with the most paid downloads at the end of the contest period will be rewarded with a $5,000 cash prize.

Bounding.ai is extremely excited about this new marketplace and what it will mean for the advancement of AI. We believe that it will play a crucial role in helping to bring about even more impressive innovations in the years to come. Stay tuned for more exciting news from Bounding.ai!

