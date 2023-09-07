BOUNDLESS AND KOINONIA BECOME OHIO'S LARGEST PROVIDER OF INTELLECTUAL AND DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES SERVICES

News provided by

Koinonia Homes

07 Sep, 2023, 10:52 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I Am Boundless, Inc. and Koinonia have signed an agreement with intentions to combine organizations by Oct. 1. The two nonprofits will create Ohio's largest provider to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and one of the state's five largest health-and-human service organizations.

Boundless has grown from a $25-million organization to $100 million in the past five years under the leadership of Dr. Patrick Maynard, Boundless president and CEO. With an additional $35-million in revenue from Koinonia, the combined organization is expected to surpass $135 million in 2024, making it the largest provider of its kind in Ohio.  

"We are so glad that we can come together with Koinonia because our organizations are very like-minded in serving the whole person across their lifetime," Maynard said. "Joining forces is a win-win that allows us to operate more effectively and pool our resources. We think this opportunity will benefit both the staff and those we serve."

Both organizations will operate under the Boundless brand. Programs, schedules and staffing will remain unchanged for individuals served and their families.   

"Koinonia has a rich history of leading innovation, care and community integration among this population," said Diane Beastrom, Koinonia president and CEO. "This step builds on that history in an important move toward best-in-class, whole-person care. I am confident this new organization will serve as a national model for years to come."  

About Boundless
For more than 40 years, I Am Boundless, a statewide nonprofit, has provided people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and behavioral health challenges the freedom and opportunity to live boundless lives. We serve all ages and abilities in autism services, primary care and dental appointments, job training, counseling, and residential support. We proudly provide person-centered care that celebrates each individual and encourages them to become active participants in the communities where they live, work, and play. For more information visit iamboundless.org.

About Koinonia
Koinonia is a 50-year-old leading 501(c)(3) organization in Northeast Ohio that provides residential services, day programs, vocational and employment services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Services range from licensed group homes and supported living arrangements to transportation and behavioral health services, all provided in safe and healthy settings. For more information visit www.koinoniahomes.org.

NEWS MEDIA CONTACT: 
Kristin Hampton-Harmon
I Am Boundless, Inc.
(614) 254-1389

SOURCE Koinonia Homes

