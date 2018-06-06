Boundless Boat Charters Celebrates 2 Years in San Diego with a Video Documentary That Tells the Story of How Boundless Became a Reality

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Boat Charters, the popular year-round San Diego fishing vessel is celebrating it's second year of providing ocean memories that will last a lifetime to a wide variety of clients.

A monster 38 pound halibut caught on a half-day trip caught in local waters by a happy customer The Triton 2486WA designed to provide comfort and speed to reach the fishing hot spots quickly.

Boundless Captain Mark Mihelich turned his years of fishing experience into a full-time career in June, 2016 and has not looked back. He tells his story, from his early years growing up on boats on the lakes and rivers of Arizona to his vast experience on ocean-going vessels in this short form documentary.

Reaching the 2-year point marks a major milestone for Captain Mark and he summed it up nicely. "I know this sounds cliché, but by focusing my energy on something I am passionate about, that passion shows every time I have guests on board and it provides a memorable experience for them which in turn leads to great reviews and customer referrals. The wide range of people I have created lasting memories for in just 2 years gives me daily confirmation that I made the right career decision. From the 10 year old thrilled to be out on the ocean for the first time to the older married couple celebrating an anniversary to the college roommates coming together for a fishing adventure and the family spreading the ashes of a loved one at sea…I'm creating memories for folks doing something I love and there is nothing better than that feeling."

When he started Boundless Boat Charters, Captain Mark sought out a vessel that would provide the ultimate in comfort for his customers with the ability to reach fishing hot spots quickly. He found that in the deep-vee Triton 2486WA, a boat that proves that 'you can have it all' by delivering outstanding fishability, comfort and a superb ride – all in a ruggedly handsome package. This is a fishing machine first and foremost. The spacious cockpit and a number of strategically placed storage compartments underscore that point. But for those who seek the privacy and convenience of an enclosed cabin it delivers on that as well. Below deck is a compact galley, a V-berth and drop-down dinette. It's an ingenious layout that places little demand on fishing area yet makes a world of difference to a family that enjoys its creature comforts. For larger groups, a Blackman Fish Machine boat is also available.

Boundless Boat Charters offers San Diego fishing experiences for a wide variety of fish that populate the waters off of San Diego and Mexico. Depending on the time of year and package booked, guests can expect to catch Yellowtail, Yellowfin Tuna, Bluefin Tuna, Halibut, Rockfish, Lingcod, Dorado (Mahi-Mahi), Marlin, Sea Bass, Wahoo, Shark and Lobster. They also offer custom tours that include, whale and dolphin watching, weddings, ocean research, photography and video, distributing ashes at sea, San Diego Bay cruises, and Sea World Fireworks viewing. Half, three-quarter, and full-day fishing trips are available in local and offshore waters.

About Boundless Boat Charters

Our goal is to create an unforgettable fishing or ocean adventure for our guests. Whether you are new to fishing looking to land your first fish or are a seasoned angler chasing a trophy, we work tirelessly to realize your objective. We offer a wide variety of private fishing charters to suit your adventure needs. Forget the crowds of the big commercial fishing boats and join us on a custom private trip. We are committed to a safe, fun and memorable adventure. Additional private charters include whale watching, sunset cruises, harbor cruises, Sea World fireworks, and ashes at sea ceremonies.

