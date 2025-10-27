Boundless Devices Announces the New Motorola Q15 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router with BE3600 Speeds and MotoSync+ Parental Controls

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Devices Inc. (BDI), a global leader in smart networking and connected ecosystems, today announced the launch of the Motorola Q15 Mesh Wi-Fi 7 BE3600 Router, now available in the U.S. and Canada. Engineered for modern homes, the Q15 delivers ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7 performance, seamless mesh coverage, and robust parental controls, all managed through the intuitive MotoSync+ app on iOS and Android.

Motorola MQ15 WiFi 7 Dual Band Mesh Router System Motorola MQ15 WiFi 7 Dual Band Mesh Router System

"The Motorola Q15 sets a new standard for home connectivity," said Steve Cistulli, Chief Executive Officer at Boundless Devices. "With Wi-Fi 7 speeds, advanced parental controls, and effortless mesh expansion, it's the ideal solution for today's hyper-connected environments and for families' diverse needs."

Next-Gen Wi-Fi 7 Performance

The Motorola Q15 supports Wi-Fi 7 (BE3600) technology, delivering coverage of up to 2,000 sq. ft. per unit. Each router supports 120+ connected devices, making it perfect for smart homes and remote work setups. With a 2.5 GbE WAN port, it will allow streaming speeds of up to 2.5Gbps, subject to your service provider's plan.

Port Configuration:

1 × 2.5 GbE WAN port

2 × 1 GbE LAN ports

Ideal for high-speed wired connections to gaming consoles, streaming devices, and workstations.

For the Digital Family

MotoSync+ and the new Motorola Q15 represent a uniquely powerful fusion of high-performance networking and family-focused digital safety, making them an ideal solution for modern households in today's world.

MotoSync+ paired with this latest Wi-Fi router, the Motorola Q15, gives parents enterprise-grade performance without the complexity. Setup takes minutes and doesn't require an engineering degree in networking. Its intuitive app lets families create separate work and home networks, ensuring productivity and enhanced privacy while prioritizing the safety of all members of the family. With powerful parental controls and real-time threat protection built in, it's the easiest yet powerful way to manage a fast, protected, and family-friendly digital environment.

Expandable Mesh Coverage

Adding additional Q15 units creates a seamless mesh network across larger spaces. Setup is quick and guided via the MotoSync+ app, ensuring uninterrupted streaming, gaming, and video conferencing throughout your home or office.

MotoSync+ App: Free for Life + Premium Trial

Every Q15 includes MotoSync+ Free features for life, plus a 2-month free trial of MotoSync+ Premium, which offers:

Advanced Cybersecurity: AI-powered threat detection Real-time protection from malware, ransomware, phishing, and spyware Ad blocking and continuous updates

Parental Controls: Custom profiles per user or device Website and app filtering Screen time management and daily schedules Browsing history insights



After the trial, MotoSync+ Premium is available for $9.99/month or $90/year.

Pricing & Availability

The Motorola Q15 is available TODAY via an exclusive Home Shopping Network (HSN) promotion:

HSN Launch Price: $79.99 (1-pack)

Standard MSRP:

U.S.: $129.99 (1-pack), $239.99 (2-pack), $349.99 (3-pack)

Canada: $179.99 (1-pack), $329.99 (2-pack), $479.99 (3-pack)

The Q15 will be available through additional retail partners later this year.

About Boundless Devices, Inc.

Boundless Devices Inc. (BDI) is a global product development and distribution company specializing in cutting-edge consumer electronics. From concept to customer, BDI delivers high-performance solutions across telecommunications, smart networking, and mobile ecosystems. A Tide Rock portfolio company, BDI is backed by permanent capital and a proven track record of scaling visionary businesses for long-term success. Learn more at www.boundlessdevices.com .

Trademarks & Legal

MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license by Premier LogiTech. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Boundless Devices, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Boundless Devices Inc.