Boundless Futures Foundation grants $90,000 for Q3 to female company founders committed to both growth and good

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Futures Foundation , a private foundation founded by Soon and McKeel Hagerty, is awarding $90,000 in EmpowHer grants to female founders of four companies during its latest quarterly round of giving. The companies, located in three states (Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania), address social issues related to sustainability and the environment and strong communities.

This round of EmpowHer grantees includes a company that has created reusable, eco-friendly underwear for potty training that are an alternative to disposables; a company that offers grass-fed gelatin snacks made with no artificial dyes, flavors or sweeteners; a center providing creative programming for teens; and a company that is a pilot-scale biomanufacturing plant that helps food and agriculture biotechnology companies successfully scale precision fermentation.

Since its inception in late 2023, Boundless Futures Foundation has awarded $700,000 in EmpowHer grants to 46 female company founders across the country, and $240,000 in Her Village grants to nonprofits that support female entrepreneurs.

"As Boundless Futures Foundation heads into its third year, our commitment to eliminate barriers for female founders only strengthens," said Soon Hagerty, co-founder and president, Boundless Futures Foundation. "The more than 45 female founders and nonprofits we support with funding, business coaching, mentorship and leadership guidance, continue to inspire us and show us how determined they are to create businesses that are focused on both growth and good."

Each of the grantees is a female entrepreneur in the early stages of starting a business that addresses a social issue or has a purpose-driven concept embedded in its business model. The grant recipients are carefully selected business owners who align with Boundless Futures Foundation's mission to empower and uplift female entrepreneurs dedicated to solving social problems.

EmpowHer Grant Recipients (In Alphabetical Order)

Cosmos' Lounge (Bradford, Penn.): Founded by Ashly Colosimo, Cosmos' Lounge offers a multipurpose and creative center focused on after-school and weekend programming for teens. At the Lounge, teens participate in workshops including art and DIY projects and enjoy games or music. The Lounge also empowers teens to take the lead in their community. The company will receive a $15,000 grant.

GrassJoy (Ellenboro, N.C.): The company founded by Jo-Anne Barr offers a grass-fed gelatin snack made with organic fruit juice and no artificial dyes, flavors or sweeteners. GrassJoy is a natural source of collagen and a healthy alternative to gelatin-based snacks that aims to inspire change in hospital food standards. The company will receive a $25,000 grant.

MyBeeBear (Miami, Fla.): The company founded by Elena Shamanova-Ducoin offers reusable, eco-friendly underwear for potty training that is an alternative to disposables. MyBeeBear was developed to provide a better solution to resolve bedwetting during potty training and improve the environment by reducing the 18 billion disposable diapers that end up in U.S. landfills each year. The company will receive a $25,000 grant.

Sable Fermentation (Wake Forest, N.C.): Founder and CEO Toni Bucci says Sable Fermentation manufactures microbial-based products that enhance global food security, promote environmental sustainability, and reduce dependence on petrochemicals and antibiotics. The company helps customers turn scientific breakthroughs into real-world solutions that make farming—and our planet—more resilient for the future. The company will receive a $25,000 grant.

Each of the grantees is embraced by an Advisory Circle of seasoned female entrepreneurs who provide optional resources including leadership development, skills-building assistance, mentorship and networking opportunities.

Learn more about past grantees and Boundless Futures Foundation, apply for funding, or obtain other resources by visiting boundlessfutures.org.

About Boundless Futures Foundation

Founded in September 2023 by Soon and McKeel Hagerty, Boundless Futures Foundation provides financial support and leadership resources to aspiring female entrepreneurs 22 years of age or older so they can have a boundless impact on society. The Foundation empowers women entrepreneurs in the United States by providing grant funding to individuals in the early stages of starting a business that solves a social issue and to mission-aligned nonprofits. The Foundation also provides access for individual grantees to an Advisory Circle, a supportive network during their entrepreneurial journey. For more information, visit boundlessfutures.org and follow Boundless Futures Foundation on LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

