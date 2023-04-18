Boundless Hydrogen Water Announces New Sponsorship and Flavors

The Australian Beverage Brand Is Expanding Its Selection — and Bringing It to the Boxing Ring

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Hydrogen Water is an Australian beverage company with a sparkling reputation for its innovative hydrogen-infused H2O. The company's products have historically delivered the bodily benefits of hydrogen ingestion in a format that has no calories or sugar. Now, the brand is taking the next step — or rather, a two-part leap — in the form of both sponsoring famed boxer Tim Tszyu and expanding its product selection in an exciting new direction.

Boundless will be bringing its splashy presence ringside for Tim Tszyu's next Fight Night. "We're proud to be on team Tszyu," exclaims Boundless CEO David Goo, "Tim is an icon in Australian boxing, and we're excited to be partnering with yet another distinguished athlete from the Land Down Under." Tszyu is currently undefeated in 21 matches, held the Australian light-middleweight title in 2019, and is still ranked number one in that category in his homeland.

More recently, Tszyu won the WBO world title in a knockout match against Tony Harrison . The event led to Boundless creating a limited edition can design specifically in association with Tszyu's rising star. To top it off, thanks to the new sponsorship, the famed boxer will be sporting Boundless hydrogen water the next time he enters the ring to attempt to extend his undefeated career.

As if the Fight Night sponsorship wasn't big enough news, Boundless is also in the midst of rapidly expanding its drink selection. Up until now, its waters, which are infused with green hydrogen using sustainable, chemical-free nanotechnology, have always been flavorless. It's a fact that is about to change with the creation of a new line of products that are flavored with organic powders and liquids.

Currently, the company is about to roll out its first flavored option in the form of its Acai Hydrogen Water. The delicious drink is tailored to fitness enthusiasts and will feature real acai berries — which are known for their exceptional antioxidant capacity and essential fatty acid content.

The company is also preparing to release a new Alkaline hydrogen water. The goal of this innovative health drink is to help restore pH balance and neutralize acids to increase energy levels and reduce fatigue and drowsiness. The composition is more effective than normal mineral water due to its ability to achieve greater hydration through increased blood viscosity.

The new superfood-infused and alkaline hydrogen beverages are sure to be instant hits amongst the brand's rapidly growing customer base. They're further signs that Boundless isn't just another beverage company. It is a brand that is pioneering the future of healthy, sustainable hydration.

About Boundless

Boundless Hydrogen Water was created by a research team led by Dr. Jeffery Son as a natural, comprehensive solution for his daughter's eczema. The product was successful, not just for topical skin but for various general health benefits. The Brand is established as a market leader through the development of the company's unique, non-chemical, Australian manufacturing method, and its founding team has worked tirelessly to share its hydrogen water with the world ever since. Boundless is backed by both science and continuous research and operates with the mission of using technology to unlock human potential and create the future of beverages. Learn more at boundlesshydrogenwater.com .

