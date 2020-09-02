Boundless Immigration Acquires RapidVisa to Expand Service Offerings for Immigrants & Accelerate Processing Capabilities

SEATTLE, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Immigration , an organization that empowers families to navigate the immigration system more confidently, rapidly and affordably, announced today the acquisition of RapidVisa . The deal will allow Boundless Immigration to help thousands of additional immigrants each year and improve organizational efficiencies.

The deal will double Boundless Immigration's team size, allowing for faster application processing as well as tripling the number of immigration categories supported through technology, such as fiancé visas, parent and children green cards, and tourist visas. The organization will also expand its global footprint, adding offices in Las Vegas, Manila, and Cebu City, Philippines in addition to their current Seattle headquarters.

Over the past three and a half years, the Trump administration has implemented punitive and restrictive policies that have made filing for and obtaining legal immigration status exponentially harder than it was in 2016. The consolidation of the two largest companies in the online immigration support industry will help break down the barriers that too many immigrants currently face.

"This acquisition is going to allow us to help more than 10,000 immigrants navigate an overly burdensome and complex process," said Xiao Wang, CEO and co-founder of Boundless Immigration. "The move makes us the largest international online immigration company, expands our resources to support the best customer experience available, and helps us rapidly scale our business to even more categories."

In conjunction with the acquisition, Boundless announced the closing of a $7.5M Series A-1, led by Foundry Group. The round brings Boundless's total equity funding to over $18 million dollars since 2017.

In addition to Foundry Group, current investors, including Two Sigma Ventures, Trilogy Equity Partners, Pioneer Square Labs, Forefront Venture Partners, and Kevin Mahaffey participated in the round.

About Boundless Immigration

Boundless Immigration is dedicated to empowering families to navigate the U.S. immigration system more confidently, rapidly, and affordably. Founded in 2017 by immigration policy and technology experts — many of whom went through the U.S. immigration process themselves — the company created an online platform that has helped thousands of people apply for green cards and U.S. citizenship while providing access to independent immigration attorneys.

About Foundry Group

Foundry Group is a Boulder-based venture capital firm focused on making early-stage technology investments, participating in select growth rounds and identifying and supporting the next generation of venture fund managers. For more information, please visit www.foundrygroup.com .

About Trilogy Equity Partners

Trilogy Equity Partners, founded in Bellevue, Washington in 2006 by wireless pioneer John Stanton and a group of highly successful entrepreneurs, teams with exceptional entrepreneurs to help build great companies. Trilogy invests its own capital in opportunities the partners are most passionate about, leveraging their deep operational and entrepreneurial expertise on behalf of their portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.trilogyequity.com .

About Pioneer Square Labs

Pioneer Square Labs is a Seattle-based studio that teams with top entrepreneurs to create and launch technology startups. For more information, please visit www.pioneersquarelabs.com .

About Two Sigma Ventures

Two Sigma Ventures is an early-stage venture capital fund based in New York City investing capital and expertise in entrepreneurs leveraging data and computing to create the future. In partnership with our parent company, Two Sigma Investments, we provide entrepreneurs access to a proprietary network of experts and startup resources to give them a competitive edge. For more information, please visit www.twosigmaventures.com .

