Boundless Immigration Raises $25M to Give Immigrant Families an Ally

SEATTLE, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Immigration , an organization that empowers families to navigate the immigration system more confidently, rapidly and affordably, today announced a $25M Series B round to strengthen its fight for immigrant rights. The latest funding, which brings Boundless Immigration's total amount raised to $45.3M, will enable the company to triple the size of its team over the next two years, enabling the company to invest in new technology and operations, as well as introduce new products to support immigrant families now and into the future.

A National Foundation for American Policy analysis found that legal immigration was slashed by 49 percent during the Trump Administration. And last year, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down global travel, consulates and halted processing times. As these barriers mounted, Boundless Immigration tripled the number of employees on its team to help the millions of families navigating the government process do so successfully, and thrive in their new lives in the United States. Last September, the company acquired RapidVisa and added five new categories it supported through technology. It also expanded its global footprint, adding offices in Las Vegas, Manila, and Cebu City, Philippines in addition to its current Seattle headquarters.

To date, Boundless Immigration has helped more than 70,000 families through the immigration process.

"Immigrants need an ally who can help them through an increasingly complicated process, and that's what we are," said Xiao Wang, CEO and co-founder of Boundless Immigration. "This latest round of funding will dramatically increase the number of families we can support. And now with a pro-immigrant administration implementing new legal immigration proposals and policies, families can trust that they have an established partner that will educate and guide them through their journey."

This latest round was led by Foundry Group, joined by new investors Emerson Collective and Jerry Yang from AME Cloud Ventures. Existing investors Forefront Venture Partners, Industry Ventures, Pioneer Square Labs, Trilogy Equity Partners, and Two Sigma Ventures also participated in the financing.

"Foundry has long been a vocal advocate for legal immigration. Our latest investment in Boundless is a testament to the incredible work the team has done to become a trusted resource for immigrants coming to America," said Brad Feld, partner of the Foundry Group. "We look forward to continuing working alongside Xiao and his team to help make the path to citizenship easier and more accessible for immigrant families."

"As an immigrant and entrepreneur, I've witnessed the many challenges of the immigration system first-hand," said Jerry Yang, Founding Partner AME Cloud Ventures; Co-founder Yahoo!. "Boundless is working to streamline these age-old problems, and I'm proud to support a company using data and technology to simplify a complicated process."

