NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Impact Research & Analytics (Boundless), a leading environmental research and analytics firm, announced today the addition of Melissa Harclerode, Ph.D., as Director of Research. This strategic hire underlines Boundless' commitment to expanding research capabilities and delivering comprehensive, data-driven insights for its customers, which include leading cleantech companies and investors, as well as major organizations like the Department of Energy and XPRIZE Foundation.

Boundless Impact Research & Analytics Grows its Team, Hiring New Director of Research, Melissa Harclerode, Ph.D.

Dr. Harclerode brings over two decades of experience in environmental management, joining Boundless from CDM Smith, where she served as Sustainability Discipline Leader. At CDM Smith, she specialized in creating sustainability frameworks and assessing the environmental, social and economic impacts of business operations. Her expertise spans key sectors, including transportation, water, energy management, industrial manufacturing and solid waste management, with extensive experience in environmental and social life cycle assessment, benefit-cost analysis, and sustainability science.

Dr. Harclerode has been instrumental in shaping Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies and developing sustainability tools and resources for past customers. Her work has influenced key sustainability guidance for the Interstate Technology & Regulatory Council, the Water Research Foundation, and the Sustainable Remediation Forum.

"Melissa's deep experience in Life Cycle Assessment and project management will be a game-changer for Boundless and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team," said Michele Demers, CEO of Boundless. "Her skills align perfectly with our mission, to lead in environmental impact measurement and analytics. We are confident her insights will accelerate our efforts, benefiting companies, investors, and the environment."

Dr. Harclerode holds a Ph.D. in Environmental Management from Montclair State University and is a Board Certified Environmental Scientist in Sustainability Science.

About Boundless

Boundless Impact Research & Analytics is an environmental research and analytics firm that provides rigorous and actionable analysis to move investment dollars more quickly toward clean technologies and companies driving positive environmental change. The Boundless method uses a science-based, data-driven approach, grounded in the proven methodology of Life Cycle Assessment, and serves a growing universe of investors, companies, and funds.

Our services include Life Cycle Assessment, Techno-Economic Analysis, greenhouse gas (GHG) Footprint Projections, and Environmental and GHG Scenario Analysis–all designed to help companies differentiate their products and attract investment.

Media Contact:

Daysa Corrington

Mahoney Communications Group

[email protected]

Office: +1 (212) 220-6045

SOURCE Boundless Impact Research and Analytics