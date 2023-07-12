Boundless is Using Green Hydrogen to Revolutionize Hydration

The Beverage Brand is Using Sustainable Resources and Manufacturing Methods to Improve Lives and the Earth at the Same Time

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrogen water isn't old. On the contrary, the concept emerged in Japan after the turn of the century. The benefits of hydrogen are still emerging, and it is a quickly growing international market as health-conscious consumers look for better ways to stay hydrated and give their bodies what they need on a daily basis.

Despite its comparatively recent entry into the health and wellness space, hydrogen water has already developed a bit of a negative reputation for the way some companies manufacture the beverage and source one of its two key ingredients — hydrogen. That's where the pioneering Australian hydrogen water brand Boundless is shaking things up, literally.

"It's easy to lose the sustainability angle when you're dealing with a newer product," explains Boundless founder and CEO David Goo, "but if we're going to continue to develop a better life on this planet, we need to keep it in focus at all times, even when we're working on cutting-edge formulations and production methods."

Goo goes on to explain that this concept of sustainable pioneering has pushed the Boundless team to put in the extra effort even as they grow their brand. This starts with sourcing green hydrogen. The hydrogen color spectrum represents the locations from which hydrogen is sourced. Black and brown hydrogen, for instance, comes from fossil fuels. Grey hydrogen (which is very common) is sourced from natural gas and methane.

In contrast, green hydrogen comes from clean electricity. This makes it a sustainable ingredient and one that lies at the heart of Boundless's production process. The brand continues to go above and beyond by mixing its hydrogen and water using molecular vibration, as well. This purely physical method avoids the use of electrolysis, which uses chemicals.

The result is a clean product that can hydrate the body and is steadily being connected to a host of additional life-building-block benefits . Boundless's hydrogen water is the kind of revolutionary product that you can only get when a technology-focused institution engages in groundbreaking creativity in a responsible, sustainable manner.

About Boundless

Boundless Hydrogen Water was created by a research team led by Dr. Jeffery Son as a natural, comprehensive solution for his daughter's eczema. The product was successful, not just for topical skin but for various general health benefits. The Brand is established as a market leader through the development of the company's unique, non-chemical, Australian manufacturing method, and its founding team has worked tirelessly to share its hydrogen water with the world ever since. Boundless is backed by both science and continuous research and operates with the mission of using technology to unlock human potential and create the future of beverages. Learn more at boundlesshydrogenwater.com .

Media Contact:

David Goo

M 0478 915 888

Suite 6.11, 55 Miller Street, Pyrmont NSW 2009

[email protected]

SOURCE Boundless