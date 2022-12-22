Boundless Offers a Sustainable, Multi-Generational Gift This Holiday Season

The Hydrogen Water Brand's Products Are a Great Way to Keep the Entire Family Hydrated and Healthy Throughout December

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and SYDNEY, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a time that brings the family together. Unfortunately, they're also filled with lots of unhealthy (albeit delicious) food and drink options. From Christmas cookies to eggnog, candy canes to figgy pudding, the procession of festive edibles tends to be more about the experience and less about health. While this is okay to a degree, it's important to maintain healthy habits throughout the holiday season as well (and not just reserve them for that endlessly repeating New Year's resolution).

Boundless is one way to keep health a priority without deflating the fun during the holidays. The hydrogen water brand started as a gift from a father to his daughter. Boundless's leading researcher, Dr. Jeffery Son, was inspired to create a healthy, fun hydrogen water product to help his daughter manage eczema. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects of hydrogen water (applied externally as well as consumed) healed the girl of the troublesome skin disease within a matter of days — and became the first time Boundless brought multiple generations together. It wasn't the last.

Boundless consists of water with one simple added ingredient: hydrogen. No preservatives. No chemicals. Just smooth, easy-to-drink H 2 O that is presented in three engaging options: DETOX, SPORT, and KIDS. The first two items are designed for adults and athletes, respectively, and have higher concentrations of hydrogen. The latter is a great choice for kids, coming in bright cans that are as attractive as they are fun to drink.

All three items are a wonderful way to provide a health-infused water option to keep adults and children alike hydrated throughout the busy holiday season. "We take special pride in offering hydrogen water for everyone in the family," says company founder and CEO David Goo. "All of our products are clean, and the hydrogen is added to the water using our innovative nanotechnology process called hydrokinetic ultrasonic fluid mixing. This combines the two ingredients without needing chemicals or additives, such as colors or preservatives. We even use 100% recyclable cans. The result is a product that is healthy, clean, and sustainable. It's the perfect hydration solution for the entire family as they move from one place to the next during the holidays."

Boundless Hydrogen Water has established a reputation as a market leader through the development of the company's unique, non-chemical, Australian manufacturing methods. Its founding team has worked tirelessly to share its hydrogen water with the world ever since. Boundless is backed by both science and continuous research and operates with the mission of using technology to unlock human potential and create the future of beverages. Learn more at boundlesshydrogenwater.com .

