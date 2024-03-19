Boundless Rider Expands Footprint to Illinois, Bringing High-Quality, Affordable Motorcycle and Powersport Insurance to Riders in the Midwest

Coverage is Available for Direct Purchase or Through Agents; Boundless Rider's Quick Quote Tool Enables Agents to Quote Policies for Specialty Vehicles in 30 Seconds

BOSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Rider Insurance Agency, LLC ("Boundless Rider"), a new insurtech focused on innovating and modernizing insurance for motorcycle and powersport riders, today announced that policy coverage is available for purchase in Illinois. Owners of on-road and off-road motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles, scooters, and mopeds can now obtain coverage online through the Boundless Rider website or through agent partners; e-bike policies will launch in the coming months. Boundless Rider is also available in Texas and Arizona, with plans to expand to more states later this year.

"Our key differentiator is that everything we've designed – from the enrollment process all the way through to claims – was built with a sole focus on riders," said Blair Baldwin, Founder and CEO of Boundless Rider. "By understanding and meeting the unique needs of the riding community, we've created both a high-quality insurance product and a seamless customer experience. We're thrilled to make coverage available across Illinois and are looking forward to reaching even more riders in the months ahead."

Boundless Rider is focused on product innovation to meet the distinct needs of the 20 million motorcycle and powersport riders in the United States. The company offers competitive, customizable policies that range from the minimum limits of liability required in each state to optional coverages, such as higher liability limits, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, medical payments, and personal injury protection. Comprehension and collision coverages, with built-in accessory and safety apparel coverage, can be added to protect the vehicle in case of physical damage. Further customization options include 24/7 roadside assistance, replacement cost, and trailer transport. Boundless Rider also offers specialized coverages for off-road vehicles, such as submersion coverage.

Boundless Rider's agent portal enables agents to provide quotes using its 30-second "quick quote" tool. Policies are available for new and emerging powersport vehicle classes, and agents can also access specialized coverage offerings and multi-line discounts to match riders with the coverage they need. Agents who are interested in gaining access to Boundless Rider's portal can sign up here . All policies in Illinois are underwritten by Incline Casualty Company.

About Boundless Rider

Boundless Rider Insurance Agency, LLC ("Boundless Rider") is focused on bringing product innovation, rider centricity, and excellence in claims to riders of specialty vehicles including motorcycles, scooters, ATVs, UTVs, and snowmobiles. Boundless Rider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MileUp, Inc. For more information, please visit www.boundlessrider.com .

About Incline P&C Group

Bringing over 85 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise, and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 75 employees. Incline is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices in Stamford, CT. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: https://inclinepc.com/.

CONTACT: Jennifer Zimmerman

SOURCE Boundless Rider Insurance Agency LLC