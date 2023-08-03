Boundless Rider Launches in Texas, Providing Specialty Insurance to Motorcycle and Powersport Riders Across the Lone Star State

Insurance startup offers competitive, customizable policy coverage that can be purchased direct-to-consumer or through agents

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Rider Insurance Agency LLC ("Boundless Rider") today announced that it is available for purchase in Texas, with plans to expand to additional states later this year. Owners of on-road and off-road motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles, scooters, and mopeds can now purchase policies online or through agents. Ebike owners will also be able to purchase insurance in the coming months. The announcement comes as riders across the Lone Star State prepare to head north for the world's largest motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Boundless Rider allows vehicle owners to customize policies that meet their individual needs. For riders who need a straightforward insurance plan, the company's basic policy includes the minimum limits of liability required in Texas. Riders who want more benefits can choose from Boundless Rider's optional coverages, including higher liability limits, uninsured/underinsured motorist, medical payments, and personal injury protection. Comprehension and collision coverages, with built-in accessory and safety apparel coverage, can be added to protect the vehicle in case of physical damage. Further customization options include enhancements like 24/7 roadside assistance, replacement cost, and trailer transport, among other options. There are also specialized coverages available for off-road vehicles, such as submersion coverage.

To help agents seamlessly match riders with coverage, Boundless Rider has developed an easy-to-use agent portal that includes a 30-second "quick quote" tool. Agents can quote and bind policies for new and emerging powersport vehicle classes, providing customers with specialized coverage offerings and multi-line discounts. All policies in Texas are underwritten by Redpoint County Mutual Insurance Company. Agents who are interested in gaining access to Boundless Rider's portal can sign up here .

"Riders across Texas deserve a modern, innovative, and customized insurance product that offers both protection and flexibility," said Blair Baldwin, CEO and Founder of Boundless Rider. "Motorcycle and powersport insurance has historically been an ancillary product line, and the unique needs of riders were often overlooked. We created Boundless Rider to enhance all aspects of the value chain, from distribution to underwriting and claims, so that riders can spend more time on the open road and less time thinking about insurance."

As a new, venture-backed, digital MGA, Boundless Rider is focused on product innovation to meet the distinct needs of the 20 million motorcycle and powersport riders in the United States. The company is modernizing the specialty vehicle insurance product line, underlying technology, and user experience to offer a best-in-class product for an underserved market. In addition to agent partners, Boundless Rider has a direct-to-consumer brand and digital conversion funnel. The company is also standing up pilot programs with regional P&C carriers to prove the value of a white-labeled partnership approach for the product line.

Boundless Rider Insurance Agency LLC ("Boundless Rider") is focused on bringing product innovation, rider centricity, and excellence in claims to riders of specialty vehicles like motorcycles, ebikes, ATVs, UTVs, and snowmobiles. Boundless Rider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MileUp, Inc. For more information, please visit www.boundlessrider.com .

