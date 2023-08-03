Boundless Rider Launches in Texas, Providing Specialty Insurance to Motorcycle and Powersport Riders Across the Lone Star State

News provided by

Boundless Rider Insurance Agency LLC

03 Aug, 2023, 12:35 ET

Insurance startup offers competitive, customizable policy coverage that can be purchased direct-to-consumer or through agents

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Rider Insurance Agency LLC ("Boundless Rider") today announced that it is available for purchase in Texas, with plans to expand to additional states later this year. Owners of on-road and off-road motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles, scooters, and mopeds can now purchase policies online or through agents. Ebike owners will also be able to purchase insurance in the coming months. The announcement comes as riders across the Lone Star State prepare to head north for the world's largest motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Boundless Rider allows vehicle owners to customize policies that meet their individual needs. For riders who need a straightforward insurance plan, the company's basic policy includes the minimum limits of liability required in Texas. Riders who want more benefits can choose from Boundless Rider's optional coverages, including higher liability limits, uninsured/underinsured motorist, medical payments, and personal injury protection. Comprehension and collision coverages, with built-in accessory and safety apparel coverage, can be added to protect the vehicle in case of physical damage. Further customization options include enhancements like 24/7 roadside assistance, replacement cost, and trailer transport, among other options. There are also specialized coverages available for off-road vehicles, such as submersion coverage.

To help agents seamlessly match riders with coverage, Boundless Rider has developed an easy-to-use agent portal that includes a 30-second "quick quote" tool. Agents can quote and bind policies for new and emerging powersport vehicle classes, providing customers with specialized coverage offerings and multi-line discounts. All policies in Texas are underwritten by Redpoint County Mutual Insurance Company. Agents who are interested in gaining access to Boundless Rider's portal can sign up here.

"Riders across Texas deserve a modern, innovative, and customized insurance product that offers both protection and flexibility," said Blair Baldwin, CEO and Founder of Boundless Rider. "Motorcycle and powersport insurance has historically been an ancillary product line, and the unique needs of riders were often overlooked. We created Boundless Rider to enhance all aspects of the value chain, from distribution to underwriting and claims, so that riders can spend more time on the open road and less time thinking about insurance."

As a new, venture-backed, digital MGA, Boundless Rider is focused on product innovation to meet the distinct needs of the 20 million motorcycle and powersport riders in the United States. The company is modernizing the specialty vehicle insurance product line, underlying technology, and user experience to offer a best-in-class product for an underserved market. In addition to agent partners, Boundless Rider has a direct-to-consumer brand and digital conversion funnel. The company is also standing up pilot programs with regional P&C carriers to prove the value of a white-labeled partnership approach for the product line.

About Boundless Rider
Boundless Rider Insurance Agency LLC ("Boundless Rider") is focused on bringing product innovation, rider centricity, and excellence in claims to riders of specialty vehicles like motorcycles, ebikes, ATVs, UTVs, and snowmobiles. Boundless Rider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MileUp, Inc. For more information, please visit www.boundlessrider.com.

Contact:
Jen Zimmerman
[email protected]

SOURCE Boundless Rider Insurance Agency LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.