Boundless Rider Launches Missing Moto Program, Empowering Agents with New Tools to Uncover Untapped Business Opportunities

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Rider, a leading provider of motorcycle and powersports insurance, is excited to introduce its innovative Missing Moto Program. This initiative equips insurance agents and agencies with powerful tools to identify untapped opportunities within their current client base. By leveraging advanced technology and a comprehensive data platform, the Missing Moto Program helps agents effortlessly discover motorcycles and powersports vehicles already owned by clients in their book of business —making it easy to round out their accounts.

"For every motorcycle policy in an agent or agency's book, there may be 2 or 3 "missed" opportunities in the form of registered motorcycles and powersports vehicles that are insured elsewhere. Giving agents the tools to find and bind these "missed" opportunities unlocks incremental premium and improves customer retention," said Blair Baldwin, Founder and CEO of Boundless Rider.

One of these tools Boundless Rider offers is the Missing Moto Program. The Missing Moto Program empowers agents to capitalize on these hidden opportunities, helping them grow their business more efficiently. The opportunity is sizable, as roughly 1 in 10 households own motorcycles & powersports vehicles.

"The Missing Moto Program provides agents with a cutting-edge solution to expand their business by capturing overlooked policies," said Blair Baldwin, Founder and CEO of Boundless Rider. "By combining innovative technology with exclusive data partnerships, we've made it easier than ever for agents to connect with motorcycle and powersports owners already in their client base."

To further support agents, Boundless Rider offers a comprehensive suite of marketing tools designed to drive success in motorcycle and powersports coverage sales. These tools include customizable digital and physical marketing materials, referral programs, and ready-to-use ad drafts—all available through the "Agent Marketing Resources".

Boundless Rider is currently available to riders in Texas, Arizona, Illinois and Ohio, with more states rolling out this year. All policies in Arizona, Illinois, and Ohio are underwritten by Incline Casualty Company; policies in Texas are underwritten by Redpoint County Mutual Insurance Company. Agents who are interested in partnering with Boundless Rider and gaining access to Boundless Rider's Missing Moto Program can sign up here .

About Boundless Rider

Boundless Rider Insurance Agency, LLC ("Boundless Rider") is focused on bringing product innovation, rider centricity, and excellence in claims to riders of specialty vehicles like motorcycles, scooters, ATVs, UTVs, and snowmobiles. Boundless Rider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MileUp, Inc. For more information, please visit www.boundlessrider.com .

About Incline P&C Group

Bringing over 85 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise, and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 75 employees and is headquartered in Austin, TX. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: https://inclinepc.com/ .

