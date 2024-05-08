Boundless Rider Launches Motorcycle Insurance Industry's First AI-Powered App to Lower Monthly Premiums and Promote Rider Safety

Safe Rider Program Will Utilize Proprietary Crash Detection Technology to Provide Real-Time Emergency Response Coordination in the Event of an Accident

Company Expands Coverage to Ohio, Making High-Quality Motorcycle and Powersport Insurance Available to More Riders Across the Midwest

BOSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Rider Insurance Agency, LLC ("Boundless Rider"), a new insurtech focused on innovating and modernizing insurance for motorcycle and powersport riders, today announced the launch of its Safe Rider Program, which harnesses the power of AI and telematics to enhance rider safety and put money back in their pockets when the vehicle is not in use. The news arrives during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, which is commemorated each May to raise drivers' awareness of motorcycles on the road and promote safety measures for riders. Additionally, the company announced that Boundless Rider policies are now available for purchase in Ohio, making it possible for owners of on-road and off-road motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles, scooters, and mopeds to obtain coverage online via the Boundless Rider website or through agent partners.

In a first-of-its-kind implementation for the motorcycle insurance industry, Boundless Rider's RIDE app features proprietary crash detection technology that connects to local 911 dispatch; a $100,000 death benefit to support the families of those lost to fatal motorcycle accidents; and AI that runs inside the app and automatically applies a 20% discount on the monthly insurance premium when the vehicle is used for less than 10 miles per month. Policyholders will automatically receive a 5% policy discount upon opting in to the Safe Rider Program and connecting the app to their policy. In an industry first, Boundless Rider is providing the families of riders with meaningful financial support when fatal accidents do occur by including a $100,000 death benefit for policyholders who are enrolled in the Safe Rider Program and have the app running at the time of the accident. The RIDE app is currently available for iOS and Android.

"Motorcyclists make up an outsized percentage of deadly accidents, accounting for 14% of all traffic fatalities even though motorcycles comprise just 3% of all registered vehicles in the United States. Riders are overdue to benefit from the technology and safety features that have long been available to drivers, like 911 emergency response coordination," said Blair Baldwin, founder and CEO of Boundless Rider. "We've spent the past two years building out the technology that underpins our Safe Rider Program and the benefits that can be unlocked by using the app. Most importantly, we've designed the product and customer experience especially for those we serve – the riders who trust us with their premiums to be there for them in their time of need."

There are more than 9.8 million registered motorcycles in the U.S. as of 2021, per the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, but motorcycle insurance is considered an ancillary line by most carriers and has not seen meaningful product innovation in decades. Boundless Rider's key differentiator lies in its proprietary telematics tech stack, developed from approximately 3 billion trip miles, that has enabled the company to develop unique features and benefits from its inception.

As a digital MGA, Boundless Rider strives to be the partner of choice for agents who need to write policies, carriers that want to offer a "bundle" without having to underwrite specialty vehicles, and OEMs that seek to integrate insurance into their offering. The company offers a combination of differentiated policy features and competitive pricing, plus the flexibility of a modern tech stack, to meet the needs of carriers, agents, manufacturers, and dealers. Boundless Rider's agent portal enables agents to provide quotes for new and emerging powersport vehicle classes using its 30-second "quick quote" tool, as well as access specialized coverage offerings and multi-line discounts to match riders with the coverage they need. Agents who are interested in gaining access to Boundless Rider's portal can sign up here.

Boundless Rider is currently available to riders in Texas, Arizona, Illinois and Ohio, with more states rolling out this year. All policies in Arizona, Illinois, and Ohio are underwritten by Incline Casualty Company; policies in Texas are underwritten by Redpoint County Mutual Insurance Company.

About Boundless Rider

Boundless Rider Insurance Agency, LLC ("Boundless Rider") is focused on bringing product innovation, rider centricity, and excellence in claims to riders of specialty vehicles like motorcycles, scooters, ATVs, UTVs, and snowmobiles. Boundless Rider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MileUp, Inc. For more information, please visit www.boundlessrider.com.

About Incline P&C Group

Bringing over 85 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise, and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 75 employees and is headquartered in Austin, TX. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: https://inclinepc.com/.

Contact: Jennifer Zimmerman, [email protected]

