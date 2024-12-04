Boundless Rider Rolls Out Coverage in Pennsylvania, Making it Easier for Keystone State Riders to Access High-Quality Motorcycle and Powersport Insurance

Affordable, Customizable Policies, Along with In-App Crash Detection and Emergency Response Coordination, Now Available to 1.7 Million Riders in the United States

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Rider Insurance Agency, LLC ("Boundless Rider"), an insurtech focused on innovating and modernizing insurance for motorcycle and powersport riders, today announced that policies are available for purchase in Pennsylvania. Owners of on-road and off-road motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles, scooters, and mopeds can now obtain coverage online through the Boundless Rider website or through agent partners, with ebike coverage available in 2025. Pennsylvania joins Texas, Arizona, Illinois, and Ohio to mark the company's fifth state expansion. With this addition, Boundless Rider policies are now available to over 1.7 million motorcycle and powersport riders across the country.

Boundless Rider is rethinking the insurance experience for motorcycle and powersport riders. Since launching the motorcycle insurance industry's first AI-powered app with crash detection technology and local 911 dispatch, the company has experienced rapid growth. Policies are now available through over 2,000 agents nationwide, and the app has earned best-in-class customer reviews. Boundless Rider continues to modernize the insurance experience for owners by delivering automatic discounts and enhancing its product offerings.

"Boundless Rider was founded on the idea that motorcycle and powersport riders deserve an insurance product that meets their unique needs," said Blair Baldwin, founder and CEO of Boundless Rider. "With each state expansion, we've proven there is demand for affordable, customizable motorcycle insurance coupled with real-time emergency response coordination and low mileage discounts through our app. Adding Pennsylvania further validates our core belief that the 20 million motorcycle and powersport owners across the country are eager for a modern, rider-centric insurance experience."

Boundless Rider policies are available for purchase online, through agent partners, or via dealer referrals. The company's specialized coverage offerings, multi-line discounts, and modern tech stack meet the distinct needs of carriers, agents, manufacturers, and dealers. Boundless Rider's agent portal provides quotes for motorcycle and powersport vehicles using its 30-second "quick quote" tool, and the newly launched Missing Moto program helps agents effortlessly discover motorcycles and powersports vehicles already owned by clients, making it easy to round out their accounts. Agents who are interested in gaining access to Boundless Rider's portal can sign up here ; dealers can register to participate and receive compensation on a per quote basis by completing this form .

Boundless Rider is currently available in five states, with more to come in 2025. All policies in Arizona, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania are underwritten by Incline Casualty Company; policies in Texas are underwritten by Redpoint County Mutual Insurance Company.

About Boundless Rider

Boundless Rider Insurance Agency, LLC ("Boundless Rider") is focused on bringing product innovation, rider centricity, and excellence in claims to riders of specialty vehicles like motorcycles, scooters, ATVs, UTVs, and snowmobiles. Boundless Rider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MileUp, Inc. For more information, please visit www.boundlessrider.com .

About Incline P&C Group

Bringing over 85 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise, and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 75 employees and is headquartered in Austin, TX. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: https://inclinepc.com/ .

Contact:

Jennifer Zimmerman

[email protected]

SOURCE Boundless Rider Insurance Agency LLC