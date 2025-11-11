Bounteous Named to 2025 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 for Third Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounteous, a leading global digital transformation consultancy, has been named to the 2025 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 solution provider, marking the company's third consecutive year on the list. This prestigious list represents the top global technology providers serving the financial services and fintech sectors. View the full list of providers here.

"Securing a spot in the IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 for the third year in a row reflects our unwavering commitment to help financial institutions transform rapidly," said Ketan Somani, President of Strategic Industries and Regional CEO, EMEA & APAC at Bounteous. "We are partnering with our clients to leverage AI and efficiently reimagine their customer journeys and experience."

Recent Bounteous research surveying 300+ senior global executives found that more than 80% of financial services firms are already using AI in fraud detection, risk monitoring, and personalization, with nearly 70% of financial services leaders citing cost efficiency and revenue growth as dual top priorities, well above industry averages.

These investments are already delivering measurable returns in operational efficiency and customer experience, yet strategic alignment remains a major challenge. While most AI ownership sits with the CIOs and CTOs, CMs and CDOs continue to hold the lowest budget authority across all industries, leading to siloed efforts and missed opportunities. Many firms continue to prioritize short-term efficiency gains over long-term, enterprise-wide transformation.

"The AI White Space: Addressing Challenges to Unlock Potential" report outlines how cross-functional collaboration can unlock AIs full potential. Bounteous partners with financial services organizations to bridge these silos, driving cross-functional governance, roadmap alignment, and customer-centric AI strategy. Download the full report here.

"IDC has been producing the IDC FinTech Rankings for 23 years, providing a list of the largest 150 financial technology providers in the world," said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. "The companies on this list provide the innovation necessary to keep the financial service industry at the forefront of providing modern digital experiences, technologies and platforms across all banking, capital markets and insurance organizations."

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts global IT spending in financial services to reach $775 billion by 2028.

Bounteous helps financial services organizations embrace innovation to elevate customer experience and achieve operational excellence. Through its unique Co-Innovation model, Bounteous enables clients to build future-ready digital foundations.

About Bounteous

Bounteous is a premier end-to-end digital transformation consultancy dedicated to partnering with ambitious brands to create digital solutions for today's complex challenges and tomorrow's opportunities. With uncompromising standards for technical and domain expertise, we deliver innovative and strategic solutions in Strategy, Analytics, Digital Engineering, Cloud, Data & AI, Experience Design, Digital Experience Platforms, and Marketing. Our Co-Innovation methodology is a unique engagement model designed to align interests and accelerate value creation. Our clients worldwide benefit from the skills and expertise of over 5,000+ expert team members across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. By partnering with leading technology providers, we craft transformative digital experiences that enhance customer engagement and drive business success. Discover more about our impactful work and expertise by visiting www.bounteous.com and following us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Sara Vinson

DiGennaro Communications

[email protected]

917-753-2955

SOURCE Bounteous