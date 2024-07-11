Bounteous x Accolite Announces Acquia Convert Offerings With Acquia

Bounteous x Accolite has developed several offerings for the new Acquia Convert platform

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounteous x Accolite today announced it has launched three new service offerings to help clients leverage the recently announced Acquia Convert platform, powered by VWO. This partnership will provide clients with all the tools needed to optimize digital experiences to increase conversion rates and enable a better understanding of user behaviors, testing strategies, and personalized experiences that drive impactful results.

Acquia Convert is designed to elevate website performance through A/B and multivariate testing, behavioral targeting, personalization, and other conversion optimization techniques. Bounteous x Accolite's three packages will support existing Acquia clients and prospects as they consider VWO as a solution for their enterprise. Acquia Convert supports all capabilities currently available with Acquia Personalization at a lower cost to implement than other tools.

Bounteous x Accolite has developed three Acquia Convert offerings to support Acquia clients and prospects: Program Audit and Strategy, Implementation or Migration, and Ongoing Activation.

The Program Audit and Strategy is intended for Acquia clients or prospects who do not have a personalization program in place or who want to expand their personalization capabilities. During this engagement, Bounteous x Accolite will conduct stakeholder workshops and provide a roadmap to implement a personalization solution.

Implementation or Migration is for existing Acquia clients who need to implement or migrate a personalization solution. During this engagement, Bounteous x Accolite will review client objectives, provide a roadmap, and implement or migrate a personalization solution.

Ongoing Activation is for existing Acquia clients who already have a personalization solution. During this engagement, Bounteous x Accolite will prioritize and launch use cases for ongoing personalization.

"Partnering with Acquia enables us to deliver unparalleled digital experiences. By leveraging the power of Acquia Convert and VWO, we can optimize marketing performance and drive customer acquisition and retention," said Poonam Patil, Director of CRO at Bounteous x Accolite. "These offerings empower us to provide solutions that will drive client-centric experiences while achieving value and growth for the business."

As a leading Acquia Elite Partner and Acquia DXP Certified Practice, Bounteous x Accolite is paving the way in improving the customer experience to maximize conversion and drive business results. Our team leads digital transformations for some of the biggest brands across healthcare, retail, and consumer verticals.

Together with Acquia, Bounteous x Accolite can create personalized customer experiences that drive meaningful results.

"We have enjoyed a long partnership with Bounteous x Accolite to bring together market-leading technology products and services that help brands deliver seamlessly connected customer experiences," said Tom Bianchi, Senior Vice President of Product & Solutions Marketing at Acquia. "These new service offerings for Acquia Convert extend the value of our partnership by creating even greater opportunity for our shared clients to optimize their customer journeys across channels and increase conversion, revenue, and profitability."

