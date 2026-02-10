Bountiful Financial Launches FaithEnhanced™ Factor Indices Based on the S&P 500

The world's first benchmarks integrating faith-based values with S&P 500 factor Indices for Roman Catholic, Evangelical Christian, and Latter-day Saint investors.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bountiful Financial today announced the launch of the Bountiful FaithEnhanced Factors Indices, a family of new indices integrating faith-based values with factor indices offered by S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), which serves as calculation agent.

The FaithEnhanced Factors series includes fifteen indices spanning five factor strategies across three faiths: Roman Catholic, Evangelical Christian, and Latter-day Saint.

Reid Steadman, Chief Executive Officer of Bountiful Financial, said, "Our FaithEnhanced Factors Indices represent the next chapter in values-aligned investing. Investors no longer want to choose between their morals and financial sophistication. By integrating faith-based screening with time-tested factors, we are delivering tools that help investors bring their values to more elements of their portfolios."

Through its institutional-grade governance and faith community advisory councils, Bountiful's FaithEnhanced Factors apply faith-specific screens designed to limit exposure to activities conflicting with the teachings of each faith tradition, including gambling, pornography, abortion-related businesses, and similar concerns.

John Lunt, president of Lunt Capital and a principal investor in Bountiful, stated, "Factor investing has become an essential building block of modern portfolio construction. What has been missing is a credible way to apply these tools for faith-aligned investors. The Bountiful FaithEnhanced Factors Indices bring together systematic factor design and faith-based governance in a way the market has not seen before. We hope many advisors and asset managers will make Bountiful's FaithEnhanced Indices available to their clients."

Michael Mell, Global Head of Custom Indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said, "S&P Dow Jones Indices is pleased to provide index calculation services for Bountiful Financial's FaithEnhanced Factors Indices. The indices apply a faith-based overlay to established factor frameworks rooted in the S&P 500, offering investors a familiar benchmark foundation alongside Bountiful's investment approach."

FaithEnhanced Factors are designed for use across ETFs, direct indexing and SMA platforms, and model portfolios. For more information, visit www.bountifulfinancial.com.

The Bountiful FaithEnhanced Factors Indices are not sponsored or endorsed by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index, the S&P 500 Quality Index, the S&P 500 Enhanced Values Index, the S&P 500 Momentum Index (the Indices) are products of S&P DJI, and are used under license by Bountiful Financial as inputs in the Bountiful FaithEnhanced Factors Indices. S&P®, S&P 500®, and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones). Investment products based on the Bountiful FaithEnhanced Factors Indices are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, or their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in any such products, nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Indices.

