Bounty Rum Marks Its Debut in the U.S. With Top Ultimate Spirits Challenge Ratings

NEW YORK, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly half a century of being solely available in the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia, Bounty Rum has paved its way into the United States. The portfolio includes: Bounty White, Bounty Gold, Bounty Spiced, Bounty Dark, Bounty Lime and Bounty Coconut, and pays tribute to the heritage of Saint Lucia, as it captures and conveys the island's most dynamic and festive qualities.

Bounty Rum

To mark its debut in the United States, Saint Lucia's most popular and beloved rum brand has earned some of the highest scores from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge over other prestigious rum brands. Bounty Premium Gold Rum and Bounty Premium Dark Rum rank as two of the six "Finalist and Great Value" contenders within the USC rum category, with scores of 94 and 93 points respectively.

Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2018 Results:

Product Name Score Award Tasting Notes Bounty Gold Rum, 40% abv 94 Finalist | Great Value Cocktail Recommendation: 4 stars Mild, but not meek for what is an extremely versatile rum. Charred banana leaves, grilled pineapple, pickled watermelon rinds, under-ripe bananas, tarragon, vanilla, pimento berries and orange oil are anchored with Caribbean pepper heat and smoke that is present throughout, but not overdone.







Bounty Dark Rum, 43% abv 93 Finalist | Great Value Cocktail Recommendation: 3 stars This bold and complex rum shows dense flavors: charred caramel, dark chocolate and pastry crème. The palate reasserts these flavors but also shows a crisp citrus streak. At slightly over-proof, a perfect candidate for a rum old fashioned.

"After 45 years of gaining popularity with American visitors to Saint Lucia, we are proud to finally bring Bounty Rum, the Spirit of Saint Lucia, to the United States," exclaims Benjamin Jones, managing director of SPIRIBAM North America, the Saint Lucian rum brand's importer. "Bounty Rum has uncanny brand loyalty to those who appreciate fine Saint Lucian rum craftsmanship and for the people in love with the culture of the island. There is no other rum brand that can deliver this fantastic level of quality, value, heritage and genuine time-honored revelry from an already enthusiastic fan base."

Bounty Rum has been launched across 15 American states in 2018 thus far, and SPIRIBAM plans to have distribution in more than 25 American and Canadian markets by the end of 2018. Customers across the United States (with the exception of those from AL, IL, KY, MI, MS, NH, SD and UT) can order Bounty Rum and have it conveniently shipped directly to their home. To order, simply visit www.bountyrum.com and follow the "SHOP NOW" button.

Bounty Rum is produced by St. Lucia Distillers, which is located in the beautiful and agriculturally rich Roseau valley in Saint Lucia. The brand was established in 1972 as the principle brand of St. Lucia Distillers, a united venture created when the last two distilleries of Saint Lucia merged. Bounty rums are double distilled from Guyanese molasses and aged two to three years in ex-bourbon casks. Enjoyed by generations of Lucians, Bounty Rum is known for its distinct, clean and smooth mouthfeel and clean, medium-bodied profile which makes it a versatile rum and ideal for mixing.

Media Contact:

Benjamin Jones

Phone: 401-783-0300

Email: ben.jones@spiribam.com

Related Links

www.bountyrum.com

www.spiribam.com



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bounty-rum-marks-its-debut-in-the-us-with-top-ultimate-spirits-challenge-ratings-300624091.html

SOURCE Bounty Rum

Related Links

http://www.bountyrum.com

