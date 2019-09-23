COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York World Wine and Spirits Competition recently announced the 2019 medal winners, and an Ohio made spirit took home a top honor. Bourbon Barrel Gin from Watershed Distillery has been awarded a double gold medal, earning the spirit "Best in Class" in the flavored gin category for 2019.

Bourbon Barrel Gin from Watershed Distillery is a contemporary style, barrel aged gin with a citrus forward profile. Bourbon Barrel Gin from Watershed Distillery wins double gold and "Best in Class" in the Flavored Gin category at 2019 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition.

The competition, which has been running for eight years, is highly competitive and one of the most widely respected judged wine and spirits competitions in the eastern U.S. This year, the judges, who are among the industry's most trusted voices, tasted spirits from all over the world before determining the 2019 medal recipients.

"Gin is the lifeblood of our business," stated Greg Lehman, founder and CEO of Watershed Distillery. "We've worked hard to ensure we are bringing interesting and high-quality American style gins to market and to ensure our gins are approachable and enjoyable. We are honored to be recognized for the work we are doing in this category and take great pride in this recent gin accolade."

Watershed Distillery, which is the top independent gin distillery in Ohio based on sales volume, offers three gins. Four Peel Gin, the distillery's flagship gin, is a citrus forward, new American style gin that layers four citrus peels over the distillery's signature botanical blend. Bourbon Barrel Gin, the variation that won double gold at New York World Wine and Spirits Competition this year, is Four Peel gin aged in the distillery's spent bourbon barrels for a year. And finally, Guild Gin is a chamomile flavored gin with a light golden color developed in partnership with a beloved local restaurateur.

The double gold medal for Bourbon Barrel Gin comes on the heels of Watershed Distillery winning a double gold medal for their Guild Gin this spring at the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and earning the title of "Ohio's gin distillery of the year" from the 2019 New York International Spirits Competition in May.

Bourbon Barrel Gin, as well as all of the distillery's other spirits, are available at Watershed Distillery in Columbus, Ohio (1145 Chesapeake Ave., Columbus, Ohio, 43212), and at liquor stores and retailers in Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Georgia, Connecticut and New York. Most of Watershed Distillery's spirits are also retailed online via Wood's Wholesale Wine.

For more information please visit www.watersheddistillery.com. Direct all media inquiries to Allison Bowers (222987@email4pr.com).

Firmly rooted in the belief that success doesn't happen overnight and certainly doesn't happen by chance, Watershed Distillery seeks to create and celebrate change within the community and beyond. Distilling, growing and sharing in Columbus, Ohio, since 2010, our creative family of spirits reflects our commitment to the dogged pursuit of perfection, local ingredients and time-honored practices.

