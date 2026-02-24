Bourbon Barrel Retreats Expands with Opening of The White Bison Restaurant and Tasting Room

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Bourbon Barrel Retreats, Kentucky's barrel-shaped cabin resort, has opened The White Bison, an on-site restaurant and tasting room designed to deepen the bourbon tourism experience in Anderson County.

The White Bison marks the next phase of growth for the family-owned hospitality brand founded by Tony and Christina Happeny. Since launching Bourbon Barrel Retreats, the property has drawn guests from across the country seeking a distinctive bourbon-centered stay in the heart of Kentucky bourbon country. With the addition of a full-service restaurant, guided tastings, and interactive cocktail experiences, guests can now dine, sip, and make memories without leaving the property.

"This was always part of the long-term vision," said founder Tony Happeny. "We wanted to create a place where guests could fully immerse themselves in bourbon country — from the barrel cabins they sleep in to the meals they enjoy and the pours they experience."

Beyond dinner service, The White Bison features guided bourbon tastings structured as a storytelling journey through Kentucky bourbon and the founders' path. Each experience pairs curated pours with the story of constructing the barrel cabins and expanding into a full hospitality destination, creating a more personal and engaging tasting format.

Guests can also participate in hands-on cocktail-making sessions led by the experience staff, where they learn to craft classic bourbon cocktails in a small-group setting designed to be both educational and social.

The chef-driven menu focuses on elevated comfort food and bourbon-forward pairings, complementing the broader goal of offering a seamless, immersive guest experience. The expansion also represents continued investment in Lawrenceburg, with new hospitality and culinary positions added as the operation grows.

As bourbon tourism remains a significant economic driver in Kentucky, Bourbon Barrel Retreats has positioned itself as a complementary destination for visitors exploring nearby distilleries. With the opening of The White Bison, the Happeny family continues to evolve the property from one of the most unique places to stay in bourbon country into a full-service destination designed to immerse guests from arrival to the last pour.

About Bourbon Barrel Retreats

Bourbon Barrel Retreats is a barrel-shaped cabin resort located in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, offering a distinctive lodging experience rooted in the culture and heritage of Kentucky bourbon. The addition of The White Bison restaurant and tasting room reflects the company's ongoing commitment to creating immersive, guest-centered hospitality experiences.

