Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken Returns this Summer at Church's Chicken®

"Our first Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse program delivered record-breaking sales and traffic in 2019, and we've continued to hear from guests who have been clamoring for it ever since, " said Brian Gies, Chief Marketing Officer for Church's Chicken. "The unique flavor profile of the Bourbon Black Pepper sauce took years to perfect, including exploration of foods and flavors throughout our home state of Texas. We love that our guests keep coming back for the big, bold Texas-inspired flavors of our signature glaze that offers the perfect combination of savory and smoky notes."

The excitement behind Church's Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken can be attributed to its one-of-a-kind flavor and generous half chicken portion size, truly delivering 'Texas sized' attitude. The bone-in half chicken is marinated in a savory, smoky seasoning, deep-fried without any batter or breading, then glazed with a sweet, smoky sauce featuring a hint of bourbon and topped with fresh cracked black pepper.

A single combo meal includes an entire half chicken, mashed potatoes and a Honey-Butter Biscuit™, all for just $5. Guests looking to please the entire family for dinner can order a family meal deal for $20, which includes two half chickens, six Texas Tenders™, a large order of mashed potatoes and gravy, a large order of cole slaw and four Honey-Butter Biscuits™.

To help fans experience every sensory detail on a deeper level, Church's created a guided audio tasting available at www.churchs.com/guided-tasting. In the same spirit of a premium bourbon tasting, this sensory experience guides guests through every bite of their Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse meal. The tasting encourages guests to slow down and savor every scent and flavor note. An accompanying tasting card included in Smokehouse Chicken meals, in select markets, will let savorers note all the flavors they experience, sweet to smoky, to record everything from size to juiciness level.

This summer, Church's is also serving up a twist on a traditional dessert option: The Texas Sheet Cake, featuring gooey chocolate cake topped with sweet chocolate frosting. If guests are looking for a perfect thirst quencher to complement their meal, they can add a refreshing Peach Perfect Lemonade or Tea to their order.

All offers are available for a limited time only between May 27 and August 29 at participating restaurants, while supplies last. Pricing and availability may vary by location. For more information, visit www.churchs.com.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, homestyle sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and international territories. With system-wide sales of more than $1.2 billion, the system had a recording-breaking year in 2020. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

