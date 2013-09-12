Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour, An Immersive Pop-Up Bourbon Experience, Announces 2018 Tour Schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- All aboard! Some of the most legendary brands in the bourbon world are hitting the road together this fall for the Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour, a first-of-its-kind bourbon pop-up experience celebrating America's native spirit. Powered by four of the industry's best known and pioneering brands – Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Knob Creek® and Basil Hayden's® – the Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour will travel to four U.S. cities in 2018, offering bourbon fans, both new and seasoned, the opportunity to explore the unique stories, distilleries, people and tastes that have shaped the modern era of bourbon.

The event itself harkens back to the mid-19th century when the railroad and boxcar transported bourbon from Kentucky to the rest of America. Now, the Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour is traveling the country to bring an immersive bourbon experience to bourbon fans across America, welcoming attendees through a multi-sensory interpretation of Kentucky's rolling landscapes and into its storied distilleries. Guests are encouraged to raise their "Bourbon IQ" by exploring four distinct event spaces that bring these iconic Kentucky Straight Bourbons to life for curious minds and palates.

At each Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour event, attendees will interact with bourbon experts – and some of the legendary distillers and family members behind the bourbons in select markets – as they lead enhanced bourbon tastings that explain the notes, flavors and nuances of the featured whiskeys. From bourbon novices to connoisseurs, there is something new for everyone to discover, experience and explore. In addition to interactive bourbon experiences, visitors will enjoy bourbon tastings, bespoke cocktails, Kentucky barbeque, music and more.

The 2018 Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour leaves the station in September—Bourbon Heritage Month— and will pull into Denver, Houston, Cleveland and New York City:

Denver : September 12-13 th , 2018

: , 2018 Houston : October 3-4 th , 2018

: , 2018 Cleveland : October 12-13 th , 2018

: , 2018 New York City : November 16-17 th, 2018

The Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour is a by-invitation event for guests ages 21 years and older. Fans interested in attending must RSVP at least 24 hours in advance at www.bourbonboxcar.com to secure their spot. Space is limited. To reserve a spot, guests will need to obtain an access code through email from the Bourbon Legend's Boxcar website. For more information on participating brands please visit: Jim Beam, Maker's Mark, Knob Creek and Basil Hayden's.

About the Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour



Rooted in humble beginnings dating back centuries, the historic road of bourbon was paved through strong values of passion, innovation, resilience and craftsmanship. Today, as demand for American whiskey soars, the industry's most legendary brands continue to push the category forward and delight bourbon fans with a steadfast commitment to innovation and quality. A multi-sensory bourbon pop-up experience, the 2018 Bourbon Legends Boxcar encourages guests to explore the world of America's native spirit and increase their "Bourbon IQ," by taking a distiller's-eye-view to how bourbon is made and the defining characteristics of some of the world's most legendary labels. The Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour commences in September and will pull into Denver, Houston, Cleveland and New York City. For more information, please visit www.bourbonboxcar.com.

