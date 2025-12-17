Bourbon N' Bubbles Recognized by Whisky Advocate as a Must-Visit

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Hospitality Group announces that Bourbon N' Bubbles, its Charleston-based venue, has been featured in a national editorial by Whisky Advocate . This acknowledgment positions the establishment as a noteworthy destination for whisky enthusiasts visiting Charleston, S.C. The editorial highlights Bourbon N' Bubbles for its distinctive approach to whiskey and cocktail experiences.

To explore the offerings at Bourbon N' Bubbles and discover why it has garnered national attention, please visit their website at https://bourbonnbubbles.com . Information regarding their specialized tastings and beverage programs is available there.

"Being recognized by Whisky Advocate is incredibly meaningful for our team," said Anna Lybrand, Director of Sales & Business Development. "We've been intentional about building a program that goes beyond volume or trends; one rooted in education, thoughtful curation, and guest experience. This feature affirms the work happening behind the scenes and reinforces our commitment to offering something truly distinctive in Charleston."

This recent recognition underscores Bourbon N' Bubbles' dedication to providing a refined guest experience. The venue consistently focuses on several key areas to maintain its high standards:

Thoughtful curation: A carefully selected collection of over 200 bourbons, complemented by champagne flights and craft cocktails designed with precision and balance.

A carefully selected collection of over 200 bourbons, complemented by champagne flights and craft cocktails designed with precision and balance. Elevated hospitality: A consistent commitment to attentive service and a welcoming, refined atmosphere.

A consistent commitment to attentive service and a welcoming, refined atmosphere. Exceptional event execution: Expertise in hosting private and in-house events, delivering seamless planning, thoughtful details, and experiences that consistently exceed guest expectations.

A core component of Bourbon N' Bubbles' offering is its guided tasting experiences , led by a Certified Bourbon Steward. This certification is an industry-recognized standard for bourbon education and sensory expertise, enhancing the educational and experiential value of each tasting and reflecting the venue's investment in expert-led hospitality.

Receiving this national editorial mention reinforces Bourbon N' Bubbles' standing as a premier location for expertly crafted whiskey and cocktail programs. This validation from an authoritative publication also contributes to:

Enhanced national visibility: Increasing the brand's presence and reputation within the broader food and beverage community as one of the best whiskey bars in Charleston.

Increasing the brand's presence and reputation within the broader food and beverage community as one of the best whiskey bars in Charleston. Credibility within the industry: Affirming the venue's expertise and quality through a respected third-party source.

Affirming the venue's expertise and quality through a respected third-party source. Support for future initiatives: Potentially fostering new partnerships, attracting media interest, and enabling further experiential programming.

Media Contact: Anna Lybrand [email protected]

Republic Hospitality Group is a Charleston-based hospitality company operating a portfolio of elevated dining, nightlife, and experiential concepts. Known for thoughtful design, curated beverage programs, and experience-driven hospitality, the group's venues are destinations for both locals and visitors. Republic Hospitality Group is committed to creating distinctive, high-quality environments that celebrate food, beverage, and community.

SOURCE Republic Hospitality Group