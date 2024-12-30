BOURBON PODCAST ANNOUNCES 2024 WHISKEY OF THE YEAR

Old Forester 1924 Earns Top Honors in Blind Tastings of Over 100 Whiskeys

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bourbon Podcast, the go-to destination for bourbon enthusiasts worldwide, has crowned Old Forester 1924 as its 2024 Whiskey of the Year. Each year, Ben Salango, Joe Nassif and Kyle Mork, co-hosts of Bourbon Podcast, sample more than 100 whiskeys and conduct blind tastings of their top selections to determine the prestigious 2024 Bourbon Podcast Whiskey of the Year.

"Old Forester 1924 stood out from the moment we tasted it," said Ben Salango, co-host of Bourbon Podcast. "After tasting over 100 whiskeys this year, we performed a blind tasting of our top selections. Old Forester 1924 was selected as the Whiskey of the Year because of its amazing flavor," Salango said.

Old Forester 1924, a 10-year-old addition to the Whiskey Row Series, celebrates the brand's storied history. Surviving Prohibition with a federal medicinal license (P-3), Old Forester became a pioneer in bottling exceptional bourbon. This limited release pays homage to the barrels acquired during that era, blending diverse mash bills into a masterpiece of flavor and heritage.

"After doing the research on King of Kentucky's 2024 origins in Brown Foreman's Shiveley Warehouse G, I was excited to learn that Old Forester 1924 barrels were also sourced from this same Warehouse G. Barrels spent 5 of its 10 years in heat cycling and the other half exposed to the extremities," said Joe Nassif, co-host. "This is truly a delightful creamy, vanilla forward bourbon," Nassif continued.

"We knew old forester 1924 was special when we first tasted it earlier this year," said co-host Kyle Mork. "But, I'm still blown away it competed with the best allocated whiskies when we tasted it blind to win our bourbon podcast whiskey of the year. We always talk about value, and the overall complexity and completeness of this bourbon combined with incredible value made it an easy choice," Mork said.

Bourbon Podcast's 2024 Top Whiskeys also include:

King of Kentucky 16-Year-Old (127.3 proof)

16-Year-Old (127.3 proof) William Larue Weller (125.8 proof)

(125.8 proof) George T. Stagg (136.1 proof)

(136.1 proof) Jack Daniel's 12 Year, Batch 2 (107 proof)

12 Year, Batch 2 (107 proof) Jack Daniel's Coy Hill (127.1 proof)

(127.1 proof) Booker's 2024-01 "Springfield Batch" (124.5 proof)

Russell Reserve 15 (117.2 proof)

Michter's 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Series

To learn more about Bourbon Podcast, catch the latest weekly episodes and sign up for their newsletter to receive exclusive offers and giveaways, visit BourbonPodcast.com.

About Bourbon Podcast: The Official Podcast for Bourbon Enthusiasts™

Bourbon Podcast: The Official Podcast for Bourbon Enthusiasts™ is the voice of and ultimate destination for bourbon enthusiasts across the globe. Consistently ranked in Apple Podcasts' Top 10 Hobbies category, it has earned its reputation as the trusted authority for whiskey lovers and industry insiders alike. With thousands of weekly listeners and over 100,000 social media followers, Bourbon Podcast offers unparalleled access to world-class master distillers, in-depth whiskey reviews, breaking news and exclusive insights from the epicenter of bourbon culture.

Whether you're a seasoned collector or just beginning your bourbon journey, Bourbon Podcast delivers engaging content that brings the rich history, diverse flavors and dynamic culture of bourbon to life. Tune in weekly and join a global community of enthusiasts who rely on Bourbon Podcast as the definitive resource for everything whiskey.

Stay Connected:

Website: www.bourbonpodcast.com

Instagram: @bourbonpodcast

Facebook: facebook.com/bourbonpodcast

SOURCE Bourbon Podcast