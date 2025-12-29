BOURBON PODCAST ANNOUNCES 2025 WHISKEY OF THE YEAR

Jack Daniel's 14 Year Tennessee Whiskey Named Whiskey of the Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After sampling more than 125 whiskeys and conducting a blind review of their top picks, Bourbon Podcast announced Jack Daniel's 14 Year Tennessee Whiskey as its 2025 Whiskey of the Year.

Jack Daniel's 14 is the brand's first 14-year age-stated whiskey in more than a century. Bottled at a bold proof and shaped by extended time in the barrel, it delivers rich oak, dark caramel, toasted spice, and seasoned vanilla with a long, confident finish. More than a milestone release, Jack Daniel's 14 is a statement of craft, patience, and modern excellence, earning its place as this year's Whiskey of the Year.

"From the moment we sampled it, we knew Jack Daniel's 14 would be a contender for Whiskey of the Year," said Ben Salango, co-host of Bourbon Podcast. "The viscosity and the amazing depth of flavor made it an instant hit on our podcast and with whiskey enthusiasts around the globe," Salango said.

"Every time we tasted it against a top competitor this year, we knew it was going to be very hard to beat," said Kyle Mork, co-host of Bourbon Podcast. "Our blind tasting only confirmed this is an elite whiskey," Mork concluded.

"When we recorded our review on Jack Daniel's 14 Year in April of this year, we knew that JD 14 was going to be a contender for whiskey of the year," said co-host, Joe Nassif. "Unanimously selected during our recent Whiskey of the Year Podcast against industry heavy hitters George T. Staff, King of Kentucky, and Bardstown Cathedral, Jack Daniel's 14 Year checks all the boxes from the luring aroma, full-bodied and complex palate, and long delightful finish," Nassif said.

Rounding out Bourbon Podcast's Top 10 Whiskeys of 2025 are the following releases, selected for quality, consistency and overall impact on the whiskey landscape this year:

2. King of Kentucky 17-Year-Old

3. Bardstown Bourbon Company Cathedral French Oak

4. George T. Stagg

5. Michter's Rye Barrel Proof

6. Bomberger's Declaration PFG

7. Master's Keep Beacon

8. Booker's The Reserves

9. Knob Creek 21-Year-Old

10. Jack Daniel's Heritage Barrel Rye

