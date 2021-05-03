Bourbon's Legendary Blender Dixon Dedman Joins Brindiamo Group as a Consultant

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brindiamo Group has hired Dixon Dedman to be a consulting resource to benefit Brindiamo's clients.

Mr. Dedman is a legend in the whiskey world as a Master Blender and the creator of the Kentucky Owl brand. Dedman and his business partner sold the brand to SPI Group, the Luxembourg-based company best known for making Stolichnaya vodka, for an undisclosed sum.

"After observing the continuing evolution of the whiskey sector, we decided that now was the right time to bring him onboard, in order to respond better to the industry needs" said Jeff Hopmayer, Managing Partner of Brindiamo. Dedman is Kentucky royalty. His great-great-grandfather Charles Dedman founded one of the state's largest distilleries in the late 19th century, and his family has owned the award-winning, 31-room Beaumont Inn in Harrodsburg, KY., for over a century.

After four years of leading the brand, Dedman recently resigned his role as Master Blender and Brand Ambassador. Jason McMurray a Partner in Brindiamo also commented, "Dixon is what Bourbon is about and we are excited to have him as a resource."

When asked about this opportunity, Dedman comments: "Having cultivated a relationship with Jeff, Jason and the Brindiamo team over the last several years, I was thrilled with the opportunity to work with them. They have a unique skill set that allows me to help people in this industry using my experience and abilities. I'm thrilled with the opportunity to consult with one of the driving forces behind the growth in American Whiskey that is the Brindiamo Group."

